Week 14 of the NFL season has arrived, and as usual the action will be kicked off with some primetime action.

This week’s edition of Thursday Night Football will feature the Las Vegas Raiders, who have traveled west to take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. What does the matchup mean from a New England Patriots point of view, though? Let’s find out.

Welcome to our first rooting guide of the week.

8:15 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) at Los Angeles Rams (3-9): Go Rams! While a L.A. loss would help New England’s fourth-round pick in next year’s draft, the Raiders’ positioning in the AFC playoff race makes the Rams the team to root for. Yes, Las Vegas is only 5-7 and the current No. 10 seed in the conference, but a loss tonight would put some breathing room between the eighth-seeded Patriots and one other potential competitor. | Amazon Prime, fuboTV

Make sure to head down to the comment section to discuss tonight’s game, and to check out this story stream for all of our coverage of the Patriots’ own Week 14 game against the Arizona Cardinals.