New England Patriots links 12/09/22 - Mac Jones preps for Arizona puttin’ on the blitz

Daily news and links for Friday.

By Marima
New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins
Mac Jones under center
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Murph (E2GSports) Monster Keys to Patriots at Cardinals. Lets see if they can get a win in the desert against a team more desperate for a W than they are.
  • Ian Logue (PatsFans) Six questions heading into Patriots’ showdown with Cardinals. 1) Will we see more from Marcus Jones?
  • Mark Morse (PatsFans) Week 14 preview: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals. How will Bill Belichick and the defense contain Kyler Murray?
  • Greg Dudek warns Cardinals’ defensive pressure will be a big challenge for Mac Jones.
  • Alex Barth shares what Mac Jones likes about the Patriots’ offense right now, and what he thinks the team needs to improve on down the stretch.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Mac Jones’ plan to improve the offense.
  • Zack Cox explains why the Patriots are facing a true make-or-break stretch vs. the Cardinals and Raiders.
  • Nick O’Malley’s Pats-Cards anti-analysis: Did Matthew Judon take Devin McCourty’s shorts from the trash? Sort of.
  • Mark Daniels finds DeAndre Hopkins appreciates Bill Belichick, but doesn’t love playing the Patriots.
  • Zack Cox’ Patriots Practice Notes: Offense is in rough shape ahead of Cardinals game.
  • Tyler Dunne (GoLongTD) ‘Kill or be killed:’ Inside the mad world of Matthew Judon.
  • Dakota Randall mentions Patriots players are high on receivers coach Ross Douglas, who’s generating buzz as an NFL coaching prospect to keep an eye on.
  • Karen Guregian is fully on board the Bill O’Brien bandwagon for 2023 play-caller job.
  • Andrew Callahan says Bill Belichick’s mishandling of the offense goes beyond Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.
  • Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Bill Belichick shrugging off Patriots’ offensive woes?
  • Zack Cox’ Friday Patriots Mailbag: Who should lead Pats’ offense in 2023?
  • Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Did Cardinals DC Vance Joseph take a shot at Patriots’ offensive play-calling? /He did.
  • Khari Tompson highlights “The Tradition” and how ex-Patriot Lawyer Milloy found closure with a formal goodbye.
  • Bob Hohler writes a lovely Christmas-season column on how “Death and distress haunt members of the Patriots’ 2001 title team.” /True to form, Bob. You’re a peach.
  • A Care Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper welcomes Mark Schofield to talk all things Patriots and more. (41 min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Mac Jones: Patriots players all know we can play a lot better.
  • Next Gen Stats Analytics Team (NFL.com) 2022 NFL season’s top 10 edge rushers. Matt Judon 9th.
  • Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) Week 14 picks against the spread. Patriots win. “Bill Belichick’s Matt Patricia–Joe Judge experiment has been a disaster. The Patriots offense ranks 27th in EPA per drive and 28th in success rate. Mac Jones ranks 30th of 33 quarterbacks in EPA per pass play. Having said that, I’m not taking Kliff Kingsbury’s offense against Belichick’s defense. The Patriots are mediocre. The Cardinals are dysfunctional.”
  • Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Week 14 NFL game picks. Pats win 23-20. “The Patriots’ defenses flummoxes bad quarterbacks and unsound schemes. The Patriots’ defense struggles with mobile quarterbacks who can break down their fundamentals. So, which trend wins out here?”
  • Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Week 14 NFL picks. Pats win 24-21.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) PFT’s NFL Week 14 picks. Florio: Patriots win 27-17; MDS: Patriots win 24-20.
  • Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) NFL Week 14 odds, picks. Pats win 24-21.
  • Ian Rapoport & Tom Pelissero (NFL.com) Salary cap for 2023 NFL season could exceed $220 million, but questions remain.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Commanders leaked Jon Gruden emails, Dan Snyder ‘participated in’ toxic culture, per House Committee report.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL responds to Oversight Committee’s claim that it “buried” Beth Wilkinson’s findings. /Narrator: It DID bury the findings.

VIEW FROM ARIZONA

