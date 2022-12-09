Patriots vs. Cardinals Friday injury report: Trent Brown returns to New England’s line as limited participant

Several remained missing as the New England Patriots headed back to the practice fields on Friday.

Trent Brown wasn’t one of them.

The towering offensive tackle returned as a limited participant after being sidelined to begin Arizona Cardinals preparations. An illness kept No. 77 questionable to play last week against the Buffalo Bills. But play he did, starting on the left side of the line and staying in for every snap despite missing pregame warm-ups.

Here’s the second injury report ahead of Monday’s 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff at State Farm Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

RB Damien Harris (thigh)

WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion)

OT Isaiah Wynn (foot)

CB Jalen Mills (groin)

Cardinals

WR Rondale Moore (groin)

OT Rashaad Coward (chest)

CB Byron Murphy Jr. (back)

New England’s list of non-participants reduced by one on Friday’s injury report. But Harris in the backfield, Wynn along the line and Mills in the secondary had all been inactive for the AFC East meeting with Buffalo due to thigh, foot and groin issues, respectively. And what became a 24-10 loss at Gillette Stadium saw Meyers enter the NFL’s concussion protocol following an illegal hit in the end zone in the fourth quarter. The 2019 undrafted arrival led the Patriots in receptions and receiving yards both in 2020 and 2021. And in a contract year, he currently stands with twice as many catches as the next closest wideout on the depth chart. A team-high three of those catches have gone for touchdowns.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

OT Trent Brown (illness)

OT Yodny Cajuste (calf/back)

Cardinals

DT Trysten Hill (hamstring)

DE Jonathan Ledbetter (back)

S Charles Washington (chest)

As Brown returned as a limited participant, Cajuste continued in that capacity while managing a back ailment in addition to his previous calf ailment. The swing tackle started three games in November and was listed as questionable heading into the Bills matchup before going to the inactives list. New England’s 53-man bookend insurance is rounded out by Conor McDermott, who was signed off the New York Jets’ practice squad prior to Thanksgiving and started last Thursday night at right tackle. Veteran Marcus Cannon’s 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve has yet to open as the West Coast road trip nears.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

No players listed

Cardinals

WR DeAndre Hopkins (illness)

WR Greg Dortch (thumb)

After one wide receiver graduated to full participation for the Cardinals on Thursday, a five-time Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection joined him on Friday. That would be Hopkins. “He catches everything, has great hands, and he’s long so he’s never covered,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said earlier in the week. “Even if he’s covered, there’s a place where the ball can be that he can get it and still make the catch. ... He’s up there with whoever the top guys are, the Cris Carters of the world and guys like that. He’s every bit as good as anybody I’ve ever coached against.”