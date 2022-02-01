New England Patriots links 2/01/22 - All the news right before Tom Brady officially retires

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault thumbnails 15 potential Patriots to watch at Senior Bowl.
- Patriots 2021 Ed Block Courage Award winner: Brandon King.
LOCAL LINKS
- Tom E. Curran assesses the state of New England’s wide receiver position.
- Matt Vautour says we can add ‘Pro Bowler’ to Mac Jones’ impressive list of rookie accomplishments.
- Dakota Randall NFL Rumors: People close to Jonnu Smith identify source of 2021 struggles.
- Christopher Price finds five things Patriots fans can take away from the Super Bowl matchup. 1. The biggest takeaway when it comes to the Bengals could be the fact that a slow build with multiple draft picks paid off with a rapid ascent over the last 18 months.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Have no Fears? Patriots may consider some intriguing options for next RBs coach.
- Tom E. Curran talks about how losing Josh McDaniels is another brain drain for Bill Belichick’s staff.
- Khari Thompson identifies 3 big things the Patriots need in an offensive coordinator. 1. Continuity for Mac Jones.
- Andrew Callahan says it’s now official: Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler explain leaving for the Raiders.
- Phil Perry takes stock of potential Josh McDaniels replacements for the Pats.
- Andrew Callahan looks at who are the top candidates to become the Patriots’ next de facto GM.
- Zack Cox highlights what Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler learned from Bill Belichick. “Oh, boy, it’s a long list.”
- Zack Cox hears Josh McDaniels explain in his introductory news conference why he left the New England Patriots. ‘It was going to take a special place for me to really leave where I was.’
- Logan Mullen relays Brian Daboll sharing a great Willie McGinest story that shaped his coaching style.
- Evan Lazar’s Senior Bowl Preview: 14 players to watch from a Patriots perspective.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Scouting prospective Patriots at the 2022 Senior Bowl: Three to watch on Offense and three to watch on Defense.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) East-West Shrine practice reports, players to watch in Senior Bowl, and HBCU Combine.
- Bill Speros writes how Tom Brady changed everything.
- Bob George (PatsFans) When Tom Brady retires, Patriots need to reclaim him as their own. Message to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization: Your fifteen minutes are officially up.
- Phil Perry believes Tom Brady’s retirement suggests the Pats made the right call in 2020.
- Dakota Randall notes Matthew Judon pops up in a promo for new ‘Halo’ TV series, along with Cartman and Spongebob pirate.
- Zack Cox mentions that Stephon Gilmore was added to the Pro Bowl roster.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) A.J. Vinatieri announces commitment to UMass football.
- Quinn Riley (BostonSportsWave) Patriots Mock Draft 1.0. Pats pick Utah LB Devin LLoyd at 21.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Francis leaves a voicemail for Patrick Mahomes.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: The Washington Football Team has plenty to pitch to a veteran QB; Plus, the Joe Burrow–Tom Brady comparison strengthens, what’s next for the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo, and more.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) Recapping wild Championship Sunday, plus Tom Brady nearing retirement and early Super Bowl odds.
- Conor Orr (SI) A few first impressions of Super Bowl LVI.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Super Bowl 2022 lookahead: Bengals vs. Rams odds, prediction, date, time, TV, streaming, key matchups.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Super Bowl 2022: Five early bold predictions.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) The Rams & Bengals are going to the Super Bowl because they got the QB question right.
- Kaelen Jones (The Ringer) The Rams’ all-in bet is on the cusp of paying out.
- Ben Solak (The Ringer) The Bengals are in the Super Bowl. How is that possible?
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) What in the world happened to Patrick Mahomes after halftime? Examining Chiefs QB’s play in AFC title game.
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) The winners and losers of the NFL Conference Championship games.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Ranking the 12 losing postseason teams by 2023 Super Bowl chances. Patriots 4th.
- Conor Orr (SI) If Josh McDaniels can’t validate Bill Belichick’s tree, who can?
- Jordan Dajani & Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Ranking NFL head coaching openings from best to worst: New No. 1 with Raiders position filled.
- Abigail Adcox (Washington Examiner) Tom Brady denies he’s decided to retire, taking it ‘day by day.’
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Where will 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo play in 2022?
- Matt Miller (TheDraftScout) 2022 Senior Bowl: Top players and sleepers at each position.
- Keith Sanchez (TheDraftNetwork) NFL Mock Draft 2022. Pats pick Ohio State WR Chris Olave at 21.
- Kurt Streeter (NY Times) The rising human cost of sports betting.
