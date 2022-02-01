Tom Brady retires as the owner of dozens of NFL records

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback in NFL history, and his retirement gives us an opportunity to look back at some of his greatest achievements over his 22 years in the NFL. There are the obvious ones like winning an unmatched seven Super Bowl rings as a player, but Brady retires as the owner of a lot of other records as well.
And by a lot we mean dozens of them. Some are the result of the sheer length of his career, but that alone is an impressive feat. With that being said, though, let’s take a look at the records Brady owns as he heads off into the sunset:
- Most combined games won by a player: 277
- Most Super Bowls won by player: 7
- Most Super Bowl appearances by a player: 10
- Most combined games played by a quarterback: 363
- Most combined games started by a quarterback: 361
- Most combined passing attempts: 13,081
- Most combined pass completions: 8,369
- Most combined touchdown passes: 707
- Most combined passing yards: 96,969
- Most combined game-winning drives: 67
- Most combined fourth-quarter comebacks: 51
- Most combined times sacked: 615
- Most players throwing a touchdown pass to: 92
- Most regular season games won by a player: 243
- Most regular seasons with 40+ touchdown passes: 3 (tied)
- Most 5,000-yard passing regular seasons: 2 (tied)
- Most regular season games 2+ touchdown passes: 176
- Best touchdown-to-interception ratio in a regular season : 28:2
- Most regular season home wins by a quarterback: 133
- Most regular season road wins by a quarterback: 110
- Most wins in a single regular season by a quarterback: 16
- Most regular seasons with 35+ touchdown passes: 6
- Most regular season starts by player: 315
- Oldest quarterback to lead the league in passing yards: 44
- Most yards in a single season for a quarterback aged 40 and older (age 44): 5,316
- Oldest player to win NFL MVP: 40
- Oldest position player to be named first-team All-Pro: 40
- Most regular season passing yards with one team: 74,571
- Most regular season passing yards: 84,520
- Most career regular season passing touchdowns with one team: 541
- Most Pro Bowl selections: 15
- Most seasons quarterbacking for one team: 19
- Most career regular season pass completions: 7,263
- Most career regular season passing attempts: 11,317
- Most career regular season touchdown passes: 624
- Most years as regular season passing touchdowns leader: 5
- Most consecutive 10-win regular season as starting QB: 13
- Most consecutive 11-win regular season as starting QB: 12
- Most consecutive regular season on a team 9–7 or better: 21
- Most touchdown passes in a regular season as starting QB aged 40 or older: 43
- Most consecutive seasons in the NFL playoffs: 13
- Most playoff wins: 35
- Most playoff games started: 45
- Most starting quarterbacks beaten in the playoffs: 27
- Most teams beaten beaten in the playoffs: 19
- Most stadiums won in the playoffs: 13
- Most playoff games won by a starting quarterback: 34
- Most consecutive playoff wins by a starting quarterback: 10
- Most consecutive playoff wins to start a career by a starting quarterback: 10
- Most playoff touchdown passes to different players: 34
- Most playoff home wins by a quarterback: 20
- Most playoff road wins by a quarterback: 7
- Oldest player to throw a playoff touchdown pass: 43 years, 6 months, 4 days
- Most consecutive playoff home wins by a starting quarterback: 9
- Most playoff touchdown passes: 83
- Most playoff touchdown passes between a quarterback and receiver: 14 (feat. Rob Gronkowski
- Most playoff passing yards: 12,449
- Most passing yards in a single playoff game: 505
- Most playoff passes completed: 1,106
- Most playoff passes attempted: 1,764
- Most playoff passes intercepted: 38
- Most division titles won by a starting quarterback: 18
- Most NFL conference championship appearances by a starting quarterback: 14
- Most NFL conference championship wins by a starting quarterback: 10
- Oldest quarterback to win an AFC title game: 41 years, 5 months, 17 days
- Oldest quarterback to win an NFC title game: 43 years, 174 days
- Most career 300-plus passing-yard games in the playoffs: 16
- Most game-winning drives in the playoffs: 14
- Most fourth-quarter comebacks in the playoffs: 9
- Most multi-touchdown pass games in the playoffs: 27
- Most Super Bowl wins as a player: 7
- Most Super Bowl wins as starting quarterback: 7
- Only starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl as the AFC and NFC representative
- One of two starting quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl for two separate teams
- Most Super Bowl touchdown passes: 21
- Most Super Bowl passing yards: 3,039
- Most Super Bowl passes completed: 277
- Most Super Bowl passes attempted: 421
- Most passes completed in the first half of a single Super Bowl: 20
- Most passes completed in a single Super Bowl: 43
- Most passes attempted in a single Super Bowl: 62
- Most passing yards in a single Super Bowl: 505
- Most consecutive completions in a single Super Bowl: 16
- Most Super Bowl game-winning drives: 6
- Most passing attempts without an interception in a single Super Bowl: 48
- Oldest quarterback to start a Super Bowl: 43 years, 6 months, 5 days
- Oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl: 43 years, 6 months, 5 days
- Oldest player to win Super Bowl MVP: 43 years, 6 months, 5 days
- Oldest AFC quarterback to start a Super Bowl: 41 years, 6 months, 0 days
- Oldest AFC quarterback to win a Super Bowl: 41 years, 6 months, 0 days
- Oldest AFC quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP: 39 years, 6 months, 2 days
- Oldest NFC quarterback to start a Super Bowl: 43 years, 6 months, 5 days
- Oldest NFC quarterback to win a Super Bowl: 43 years, 6 months, 5 days
- Oldest NFC quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP: 43 years, 6 months, 5 days
As the old saying goes, records are meant to be broken. Brady did a lot of record breaking throughout his legendary career with the New England Patriots and, for two years, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
He has earned the GOAT — greatest of all time — label a long time ago, but his final tally of all-time marks is nothing short of impressive. Some of those will get broken eventually given the NFL’s move to a 17-game regular season and a rulebook that is now favoring the passing game, but the fact remains: there will never be another Tom Brady.
