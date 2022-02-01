Tom Brady retires as the owner of dozens of NFL records

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback in NFL history, and his retirement gives us an opportunity to look back at some of his greatest achievements over his 22 years in the NFL. There are the obvious ones like winning an unmatched seven Super Bowl rings as a player, but Brady retires as the owner of a lot of other records as well.

And by a lot we mean dozens of them. Some are the result of the sheer length of his career, but that alone is an impressive feat. With that being said, though, let’s take a look at the records Brady owns as he heads off into the sunset:

Most combined games won by a player: 277

Most Super Bowls won by player: 7

Most Super Bowl appearances by a player: 10

Most combined games played by a quarterback: 363

Most combined games started by a quarterback: 361

Most combined passing attempts: 13,081

Most combined pass completions: 8,369

Most combined touchdown passes: 707

Most combined passing yards: 96,969

Most combined game-winning drives: 67

Most combined fourth-quarter comebacks: 51

Most combined times sacked: 615

Most players throwing a touchdown pass to: 92

Most regular season games won by a player: 243

Most regular seasons with 40+ touchdown passes: 3 (tied)

Most 5,000-yard passing regular seasons: 2 (tied)

Most regular season games 2+ touchdown passes: 176

Best touchdown-to-interception ratio in a regular season : 28:2

Most regular season home wins by a quarterback: 133

Most regular season road wins by a quarterback: 110

Most wins in a single regular season by a quarterback: 16

Most regular seasons with 35+ touchdown passes: 6

Most regular season starts by player: 315

Oldest quarterback to lead the league in passing yards: 44

Most yards in a single season for a quarterback aged 40 and older (age 44): 5,316

Oldest player to win NFL MVP: 40

Oldest position player to be named first-team All-Pro: 40

Most regular season passing yards with one team: 74,571

Most regular season passing yards: 84,520

Most career regular season passing touchdowns with one team: 541

Most Pro Bowl selections: 15

Most seasons quarterbacking for one team: 19

Most career regular season pass completions: 7,263

Most career regular season passing attempts: 11,317

Most career regular season touchdown passes: 624

Most years as regular season passing touchdowns leader: 5

Most consecutive 10-win regular season as starting QB: 13

Most consecutive 11-win regular season as starting QB: 12

Most consecutive regular season on a team 9–7 or better: 21

Most touchdown passes in a regular season as starting QB aged 40 or older: 43

Most consecutive seasons in the NFL playoffs: 13

Most playoff wins: 35

Most playoff games started: 45

Most starting quarterbacks beaten in the playoffs: 27

Most teams beaten beaten in the playoffs: 19

Most stadiums won in the playoffs: 13

Most playoff games won by a starting quarterback: 34

Most consecutive playoff wins by a starting quarterback: 10

Most consecutive playoff wins to start a career by a starting quarterback: 10

Most playoff touchdown passes to different players: 34

Most playoff home wins by a quarterback: 20

Most playoff road wins by a quarterback: 7

Oldest player to throw a playoff touchdown pass: 43 years, 6 months, 4 days

Most consecutive playoff home wins by a starting quarterback: 9

Most playoff touchdown passes: 83

Most playoff touchdown passes between a quarterback and receiver: 14 (feat. Rob Gronkowski

Most playoff passing yards: 12,449

Most passing yards in a single playoff game: 505

Most playoff passes completed: 1,106

Most playoff passes attempted: 1,764

Most playoff passes intercepted: 38

Most division titles won by a starting quarterback: 18

Most NFL conference championship appearances by a starting quarterback: 14

Most NFL conference championship wins by a starting quarterback: 10

Oldest quarterback to win an AFC title game: 41 years, 5 months, 17 days

Oldest quarterback to win an NFC title game: 43 years, 174 days

Most career 300-plus passing-yard games in the playoffs: 16

Most game-winning drives in the playoffs: 14

Most fourth-quarter comebacks in the playoffs: 9

Most multi-touchdown pass games in the playoffs: 27

Most Super Bowl wins as a player: 7

Most Super Bowl wins as starting quarterback: 7

Only starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl as the AFC and NFC representative

One of two starting quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl for two separate teams

Most Super Bowl touchdown passes: 21

Most Super Bowl passing yards: 3,039

Most Super Bowl passes completed: 277

Most Super Bowl passes attempted: 421

Most passes completed in the first half of a single Super Bowl: 20

Most passes completed in a single Super Bowl: 43

Most passes attempted in a single Super Bowl: 62

Most passing yards in a single Super Bowl: 505

Most consecutive completions in a single Super Bowl: 16

Most Super Bowl game-winning drives: 6

Most passing attempts without an interception in a single Super Bowl: 48

Oldest quarterback to start a Super Bowl: 43 years, 6 months, 5 days

Oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl: 43 years, 6 months, 5 days

Oldest player to win Super Bowl MVP: 43 years, 6 months, 5 days

Oldest AFC quarterback to start a Super Bowl: 41 years, 6 months, 0 days

Oldest AFC quarterback to win a Super Bowl: 41 years, 6 months, 0 days

Oldest AFC quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP: 39 years, 6 months, 2 days

Oldest NFC quarterback to start a Super Bowl: 43 years, 6 months, 5 days

Oldest NFC quarterback to win a Super Bowl: 43 years, 6 months, 5 days

Oldest NFC quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP: 43 years, 6 months, 5 days

As the old saying goes, records are meant to be broken. Brady did a lot of record breaking throughout his legendary career with the New England Patriots and, for two years, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He has earned the GOAT — greatest of all time — label a long time ago, but his final tally of all-time marks is nothing short of impressive. Some of those will get broken eventually given the NFL’s move to a 17-game regular season and a rulebook that is now favoring the passing game, but the fact remains: there will never be another Tom Brady.