After 22 years in the league, the greatest quarterback of all time is riding off into the sunset.

Tom Brady announces his retirement from the NFL: Everything you need to know

The face of the NFL of the last two decades has decided to head into retirement. Long-time New England Patriots starting quarterback Tom Brady, who spent the last two seasons of his 22-year career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, announced his retirement on Tuesday morning.

A former sixth-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2000, Brady leaves the game as the most successful player ever and the undisputed greatest quarterback of all time. Winning a record seven Super Bowls — six in New England, one in Tampa Bay — he set the mark for elite and consistent quarterbacking throughout his career.

While it remains to be seen what the future will hold for the 44-year-old, and how the Patriots will honor his legacy and contributions to their franchise, one thing is certain: Brady’s career has been legendary, and is worth honoring.

