New England Patriots links 2/11/22 - Super Bowl LVI Weekend: Richard Seymour, Matthew Slater honored

Daily news and links for Friday

By Marima
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Matthew Slater celebrates a touchdown last year
Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • MMQB Staff (SI) Super Bowl LVI predictions: Picking the winner, score and MVP.
  • Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) It’s time to fix the Super Bowl Trophy presentation.
  • Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Super Bowl ticket prices are sliding as brokers wait on Los Angeles Rams fans to show up.
  • Jeff Legwold (ESPN) Coach Dick Vermeil, tackle Tony Boselli, DE Richard Seymour headline Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.
  • Shalise Manza Young (Yahoo! Sports) Richard Seymour, consistent centerpiece of Patriots’ early dynasty, elected to Hall of Fame.
  • Adam Rank (NFL.com) Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 takeaways. No. 6. Richard Seymour helps set the record straight. ‘the early years of the Patriots’ dynasty are still underrepresented in the Hall of Fame. Seymour’s induction helps rectify that. That phase of the dynasty was built on defense, and there is no doubt Seymour, who played with the Pats from 2001 to ‘08, was one of the most influential members of that unit, which ranked in the top six or better in scoring in the seasons when New England won Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII and XXXIX.’
  • NFL Nation (ESPN) Super Bowl LVI: Sixteen players and coaches reveal tales of Super Bowl nerves. Rob Ninkovich, Cordarrelle Patterson, Nate Solder included.
  • Rob Demovsky (ESPN) NFL 2021 Award Winners: Aaron Rodgers wins 2nd straight MVP; Cooper Kupp top offensive player. /Brady only got 10 votes for MVP?!?
  • Jordan Greer (Sporting News) Why Packers’ Aaron Rodgers won NFL MVP over Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, despite some voter reservations.
  • Mello (TheDraftScout) Situational mock draft: A look at what teams might do - not who they might do. 21. Patriots: The Patriots have done a fantastic job of finding veteran receivers and have recently missed on drafting receivers. But it might be time to try again. N’Keal Harry has not lived up to his draft position so the Patriots still need to find Mac Jones and a good, young, target to build with. I could also see Belichick taking defense because, well that’s what they do in New England.

EXTRACURRICULAR

