New England Patriots links 2/11/22 - Super Bowl LVI Weekend: Richard Seymour, Matthew Slater honored

TEAM TALK
- Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame.
- Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner.
- Mike Dussault highlights Jerod Mayo and Matt Judon reviewing the disappointing end of the 2021 season and then discuss where things are headed this fall.
- Patriots player social justice fund distributes $560,000 to 11 local organizations .
- Amelia Hirtie reports the Kraft family surprises marathon runner with Super Bowl LVI tickets.
- NFL Total Access: Hall of Fame predictions. (4.30 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered 2/10: Super Bowl picks, role of Joe Judge; Jerod Mayo and Matthew Judon on Radio Row. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Karen Guregian writes hopefully Richard Seymour opens the Hall door for other worthy Patriots. ‘Brady is a slam dunk. Everyone else will likely have to sweat it out.’
- Mike D’Abate (PariotMaven) Big time, Big Sey: Patriots legend Richard Seymour finally gets well-deserved call to the Hall.
- Zack Cox notes Richard Seymour is the fourth Belichick-era Patriots player to be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame... He’s the first modern-era interior defensive lineman elected since 2013, when Warren Sapp received his gold jacket.
- Mike D’Abate (PariotMaven) A sportsman and a gentleman: Patriots captain Matthew Slater wins 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. /This man wins at life.
- Michael Hurley explains why Tom Brady deserved the MVP Award, but Aaron Rodgers won it anyway.
- Evan Lazar’s Friday Patriots Mailbag: Is Joe Judge the Patriots’ de facto offensive coordinator?
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Judge and jury? — Joe Judge reportedly set to be a notable part of ‘coaching committee’ for Patriots offense in 2022.
- Dakota Randall NFL Rumors: Patriots won’t pursue Bill O’Brien, other OC candidates. ‘I do believe Bill O’Brien was considered’
- Dakota Randall notes Mac Jones let his personality shine over the course of this 20-minute video of mic’d-up Pro Bowl highlights.
- Darren Hartwell highlights Julian Edelman as he gives Tom E. Curran his ‘state of the Patriots’ address, sharing plenty of thoughts and concerns about the franchise.
- Dakota Randall tells us what Sony Michel took from playing for Bill Belichick and with Tom Brady. ‘It was an honor.’
- Dakota Randall notes Sony Michel praises Ivan Fears, Who reportedly is set to retire, calls him ‘a father figure.’
- Jay Flannelly (Buzzsprout) Beav’s World: 2014 Patriots, Super Bowl Champions. The New ERA. (18 min.)
- CBS Boston reports New England Senators introduce Congressional Resolution honoring Tom Brady’s ‘legendary’ career. /Easy day at the office.
- Marcus Kwesi O’Mard mentions the Patriots and Red Sox salute Tuukka Rask following his retirement announcement.
- Patriots Talk Podcast: Tom E. Curran talks with Julian Edelman about Joe Judge, Mac Jones and more. (17 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper discuss the Pats hiring of Joe Judge, as well as taking a look ahead to Super Bowl LVI thoughts. (54 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- MMQB Staff (SI) Super Bowl LVI predictions: Picking the winner, score and MVP.
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) It’s time to fix the Super Bowl Trophy presentation.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Super Bowl ticket prices are sliding as brokers wait on Los Angeles Rams fans to show up.
- Jeff Legwold (ESPN) Coach Dick Vermeil, tackle Tony Boselli, DE Richard Seymour headline Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.
- Shalise Manza Young (Yahoo! Sports) Richard Seymour, consistent centerpiece of Patriots’ early dynasty, elected to Hall of Fame.
- Adam Rank (NFL.com) Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 takeaways. No. 6. Richard Seymour helps set the record straight. ‘the early years of the Patriots’ dynasty are still underrepresented in the Hall of Fame. Seymour’s induction helps rectify that. That phase of the dynasty was built on defense, and there is no doubt Seymour, who played with the Pats from 2001 to ‘08, was one of the most influential members of that unit, which ranked in the top six or better in scoring in the seasons when New England won Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII and XXXIX.’
- NFL Nation (ESPN) Super Bowl LVI: Sixteen players and coaches reveal tales of Super Bowl nerves. Rob Ninkovich, Cordarrelle Patterson, Nate Solder included.
- Rob Demovsky (ESPN) NFL 2021 Award Winners: Aaron Rodgers wins 2nd straight MVP; Cooper Kupp top offensive player. /Brady only got 10 votes for MVP?!?
- Jordan Greer (Sporting News) Why Packers’ Aaron Rodgers won NFL MVP over Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, despite some voter reservations.
- Mello (TheDraftScout) Situational mock draft: A look at what teams might do - not who they might do. 21. Patriots: The Patriots have done a fantastic job of finding veteran receivers and have recently missed on drafting receivers. But it might be time to try again. N’Keal Harry has not lived up to his draft position so the Patriots still need to find Mac Jones and a good, young, target to build with. I could also see Belichick taking defense because, well that’s what they do in New England.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Roger Goodell’s non-answer on 2015 air-pressure spot checks says everything.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL accuses Washington Commanders of impeding Congressional probe.
- John Keim (ESPN) NFL says Washington Commanders blocked access to documents related to investigation
