Fourth time’s the charm for Richard Seymour. The long-time New England Patriots defensive lineman was announced as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selection during the NFL’s Honors ceremony on Thursday night, making the cut after three unsuccessful years as a finalist.

After receiving the news, Seymour shared it with the man whose team selected him in the first round of the 2001 draft: Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Surprising Kraft in his Los Angeles hotel room, the two men spoke about Seymour’s impact on the team’s dynastic run in the early 2000s.

After receiving the call from the Hall, @BigSey93 surprised Robert Kraft with the news. pic.twitter.com/UQO4K2brEN — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 11, 2022

Spending the first eight years of his career with the Patriots, Seymour appeared in a combined 126 regular season and playoff games. A five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro selection during that stretch, the Georgia product played a key role in helping the organization win its first three Super Bowls.

Seymour ended his career with the Raiders — he was traded to Oakland in 2009 — but always kept close ties with New England. Just last year, the 42-year-old was voted into the team’s own Hall of Fame.

Now, Seymour will become a Pro Football Hall of Famer as well. Based on the video above, and a statement later released by the Patriots on his behalf, Kraft appears to be quite happy with this development.

“I am thrilled that Richard Seymour will forever be recognized as one of the greatest players in the 102-year history of the NFL,” the statement reads. “He laid the foundation for a defense that helped propel the Patriots to three Super Bowl championships in his first four seasons in the NFL. Richard was the consummate professional and leader, always accepting the roles he was assigned, putting team goals ahead of personal ones, and in turn, raising the game of everyone around him.

“Yet as great as he was as a player, he is a hall of fame-caliber person, as well. Of all the memorable moments I shared with Richard, my favorite was the week I spent with him in Israel. There, I saw how devoted he is, both to his faith and to his family. I couldn’t be happier for Richard and the Seymour family, and I am looking forward to celebrating with them as Richard takes his rightful place in Canton.”

Once enshrined, Seymour will become the Patriots’ 10th Hall of Famer and second member of the early dynasty to make the cut after Ty Law (2019).