Super Bowl LVI Rams vs. Bengals: How to watch, live stream, game time, odds, halftime show, and more

The final game day of the NFL’s 2021 season has arrived. Welcome to Super Bowl Sunday!

The league’s title game will see the representatives from the two conferences go at each other at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. The Cincinnati Bengals, winners of the AFC, will take on the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams on their own turf. The Rams are 4-point favorites at the moment, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

While the Bengals could win their first ever Vince Lombardi Trophy, the Rams are looking for their first championship in the city of Los Angeles (they won one title while in St. Louis). It goes without saying that the contest should be a fun affair.

With that being said, let’s find out how to watch it.

Los Angeles Rams (15-5) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (13-7)

Date: Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood CA

SB Nation affiliates: Turf Show Times (Rams), Cincy Jungle (Bengals)

Television

Network: NBC

Broadcast team: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color commentary), Michele Tafoya (sideline), Kathryn Tappen (sideline), Terry McAulay (officiating analysis)

Streaming

Live streaming: FuboTV, Peacock

International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

Replay streaming: NFL Game Pass US

Local Radio

Station: Westwood One

National channels: Sirius 88, XM 88

Rams channels: Sirius 82, XM 226

Bengals channels: Sirius 85, XM 225

Broadcast team: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (color commentary), Laura Okmin (sideline), Mike Golic (sideline), Gene Steratore (officiating analysis)

Spread: Rams -4, Bengals +4

Over/Under: 48.5

Money line: Rams -190, Bengals +160

Prop bets and more betting information: DraftKings Sportbook

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Pre-game show: Jhené Aiko (“America the Beautiful”), Mickey Guyton (National Anthem)

Halftime show: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, with Sean Forbes and Warren Snipe

Analysis

For a New England Patriots perspective on the NFL, please make sure to regularly check back to PatsPulpit.com for all the latest news, rumors and analysis.

Social media

Pats Pulpit will also deliver updates and analysis all over social media. Besides regularly checking the website, please make sure to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Twitch.

Podcasts

The Pats Pulpit Podcast Network will have extensive analysis throughout the year. To find out how to listen and subscribe, please click here.