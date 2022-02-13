Super Bowl LVI Rams vs. Bengals: How to watch, live stream, game time, odds, halftime show, and more

The final game day of the NFL’s 2021 season has arrived. Welcome to Super Bowl Sunday!
The league’s title game will see the representatives from the two conferences go at each other at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. The Cincinnati Bengals, winners of the AFC, will take on the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams on their own turf. The Rams are 4-point favorites at the moment, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
While the Bengals could win their first ever Vince Lombardi Trophy, the Rams are looking for their first championship in the city of Los Angeles (they won one title while in St. Louis). It goes without saying that the contest should be a fun affair.
With that being said, let’s find out how to watch it.
Los Angeles Rams (15-5) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (13-7)
Date: Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood CA
SB Nation affiliates: Turf Show Times (Rams), Cincy Jungle (Bengals)
Television
Network: NBC
Broadcast team: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color commentary), Michele Tafoya (sideline), Kathryn Tappen (sideline), Terry McAulay (officiating analysis)
Streaming
Live streaming: FuboTV, Peacock
International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International
Replay streaming: NFL Game Pass US
Local Radio
Station: Westwood One
National channels: Sirius 88, XM 88
Rams channels: Sirius 82, XM 226
Bengals channels: Sirius 85, XM 225
Broadcast team: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (color commentary), Laura Okmin (sideline), Mike Golic (sideline), Gene Steratore (officiating analysis)
Spread: Rams -4, Bengals +4
Over/Under: 48.5
Money line: Rams -190, Bengals +160
Prop bets and more betting information: DraftKings Sportbook
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Pre-game show: Jhené Aiko (“America the Beautiful”), Mickey Guyton (National Anthem)
Halftime show: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, with Sean Forbes and Warren Snipe
Analysis
Social media
Podcasts
