Patriots rooting guide: Who New England fans should root for in the Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday has arrived, and with it the final game of the NFL’s 2021 season. As we have done all year long, we will use this forum right here to find out who fans of the New England Patriots should root for.

Because, yes, even though the game has virtually no impact on the Patriots there is still a rooting option when the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals take on their NFC counterpart, the Los Angeles Rams, tonight. With that said, welcome to our final Patriots Rooting Guide of the season.

6:30 p.m. ET: Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams: Go Bengals! While it would only make a miniscule difference in the grand scheme of things, a Cincinnati win over the Rams would improve the Patriots’ draft position a tiny bit: New England owns Los Angeles’ sixth-round selection this year as part of the Sony Michel trade in August; a Bengals win would ensure that the pick would come in one slot earlier than it would in case of a Rams victory. It’s not much, but it’s something. | How to watch