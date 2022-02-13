The Los Angeles Rams are the new NFL champions and winners of Super Bowl LVI. The NFC representatives, who played the title game on their home turf at SoFi Stadium, were able to beat the AFC’s Cincinnati Bengals with a final score of 23-20.

The win is the second in franchise history, and the first for the Rams in the city of Los Angeles: their only championship thus far has come during their tenure in St. Louis back to cap off the 1999 season.

The game started well for the Rams, who jumped to a 13-3 lead in the early second quarter. However, an injury suffered by star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was a pivotal moment in the game: the L.A. offense lost its momentum, allowing Cincinnati to get back into the game.

Down 13-10 coming out of the half, the Bengals took their first lead of the day on a 75-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Tee Higgins. The AFC champions were still up 20-16 heading into the final period, but the Rams — led by quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp — scored a late touchdown to go up 23-20.

A fourth down stop on the ensuing Bengals drive secured the Rams win in front of their home crowd.