 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 2/14/22 - Patriots need an offensive rebuild, on their coaching staff

Daily news and links for Monday

By Marima
/ new
NFL: FEB 04 Super Bowl LII
Will one of these men be the Patriots next offensive coordinator?
Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Matt Patricia’s fit on the offensive coaching staff; Troy’s time: The departure of Lombardi, who handled the team’s red zone plans last offseason, opens the door for Troy Brown to elevate from assistant receivers coach to the full-time role; More.
  • Karen Guregian’s NFL Notes: Can Mac Jones follow Joe Burrow’s lead in Year 2?
  • Evan Lazar reports former Patriots assistants Mick Lombardi and Carmen Bricillo are joining Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas.
  • Zack Cox considers what the latest coaching departures mean for New England.
  • Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots have several options for completing 2022 offensive coaching staff.
  • Sean T. McGuire notes Mike Lombardi believes Bill Belichick could run the Patriots’ offense?
  • Dakota Randall NFL Rumors: How Matt Patricia could factor into the Patriots’ coaching staff.
  • Tom E. Curran notes LB coach Jerod Mayo believes the team will need to fill a leadership void in 2022 to avoid the late-season fizzle in 2021.
  • Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Rams’ RB Sony Michel discusses fond memories of time with Patriots.
  • Phil Perry addresses his Patriots Mailbag: Who should Pats target in free agency, NFL Draft?
  • Patrick McAvoy wonders who will be the next Patriot to be selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
  • Michael Hurley calls out the bad officiating last night that kind of ruined the Super Bowl.
  • Andy Hart talks about the officiating last night: The NFL officiating crew didn’t actually hand the Rams the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVI Sunday evening in Los Angeles. It just kinda felt that way.
  • Zack Cox notes Cooper Kupp said he had a ‘vision’ of Super Bowl MVP after Rams’ loss to the Patriots.
  • Tom Westerholm posts the video of Jerod Mayo appearing in a Hellman’s commercial during Super Bowl 56.
  • Robert Alvarez (PatsFan) Trailer for final “Man in the Arena” episode released.
  • Alex Barth starts the post-Super Bowl period with a Patriots 7-round mock draft. Patriots trade out of the first round.

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: The Rams’ Best Players Stepped Up in the Biggest Moments to Win Super Bowl LVI; Plus, offseason questions for both teams and plenty of notes on the end of the coach hiring cycle.
  • Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Super Bowl 56: Airport after-parties and the play that won the Championship for the Rams in L.A.
  • Gary Gramling (SI) Super Bowl Takeaways: Stafford-to-Kupp in an epic drive, Donald closes it out; Plus, Rams’ depth tested in terrifying ways, a missed call and a makeup, the futures for Burrow, non-Super Bowl news on Kyler and Wentz, and much more!
  • Kevin Patra (NFL.com) What we learned from Rams’ win over Bengals. Joe Burrow, Bengals offense comes up shy.
  • Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) Four lessons teams can learn from the Rams and Bengals, including player-acquisition strategy.
  • Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) The winners and losers of Super Bowl LVI.
  • Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Records set in Super Bowl 2022: Aaron Donald, Rams apply record-tying pressure on Joe Burrow.
  • John Breech (CBS Sports) Rams have pulled off a Super Bowl feat that not even the Pats accomplished in 11 trips.
  • Mitch Goldich (SI) Matthew Stafford rewrote his story with a Super Bowl season.
  • Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) Rams’ aggressive, all-in approach pays off in Super Bowl LVI win over Bengals.
  • Kevin Clark (The Ringer) Matthew Stafford was the missing piece in the Rams’ master plan.
  • Kevin Seifert (ESPN) NFL playoff officiating decisions: What happened on controversial calls — right and wrong — and what came next.
  • Dan Mennella (AudacySports) NFL Twitter fumes after refs miss penalty on Bengals long TD.
  • Liz Roscher (Yahoo! Sports) Super Bowl 56 ads: Grading the best, worst commercials at the Big Game.
  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Chiefs, Bills open as favorites for Super Bowl LVII title.
  • Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Odell Beckham Jr.’s injury causes NFL stars to advocate for banning turf field in stadiums.
  • John Healy (Audacy) Changing overtime rules in playoffs a ‘real debate’ within NFL.
  • NFL Nation (ESPN) Early NFL power rankings for 2022. Patriots 9th.
  • Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com) 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Who teams should pick to win now. Patriots: Alabama WR Jameson Williams.

EXTRACURRICULAR

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...