New England Patriots links 2/14/22 - Patriots need an offensive rebuild, on their coaching staff

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault highlights Mac Jones’ Super Bowl radio row roundup.
- Amelia Hirtle reports Mac Jones attends NFL Honors event in California and shows off his style.
- Highlights: Mac Jones reflects on 2021 season, first NFL Honors. (5.02 min. video)
- Highlights: Mac Jones on Radio Row. (39 sec. video)
- Good Morning Football: Mac Jones reflects on rookie season. (7.06 min. video)
- Patriots legend Ty Law delivers Hall of Fame news to former teammate Richard Seymour. (4.12 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Matt Patricia’s fit on the offensive coaching staff; Troy’s time: The departure of Lombardi, who handled the team’s red zone plans last offseason, opens the door for Troy Brown to elevate from assistant receivers coach to the full-time role; More.
- Karen Guregian’s NFL Notes: Can Mac Jones follow Joe Burrow’s lead in Year 2?
- Evan Lazar reports former Patriots assistants Mick Lombardi and Carmen Bricillo are joining Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas.
- Zack Cox considers what the latest coaching departures mean for New England.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots have several options for completing 2022 offensive coaching staff.
- Sean T. McGuire notes Mike Lombardi believes Bill Belichick could run the Patriots’ offense?
- Dakota Randall NFL Rumors: How Matt Patricia could factor into the Patriots’ coaching staff.
- Tom E. Curran notes LB coach Jerod Mayo believes the team will need to fill a leadership void in 2022 to avoid the late-season fizzle in 2021.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Rams’ RB Sony Michel discusses fond memories of time with Patriots.
- Phil Perry addresses his Patriots Mailbag: Who should Pats target in free agency, NFL Draft?
- Patrick McAvoy wonders who will be the next Patriot to be selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
- Michael Hurley calls out the bad officiating last night that kind of ruined the Super Bowl.
- Andy Hart talks about the officiating last night: The NFL officiating crew didn’t actually hand the Rams the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVI Sunday evening in Los Angeles. It just kinda felt that way.
- Zack Cox notes Cooper Kupp said he had a ‘vision’ of Super Bowl MVP after Rams’ loss to the Patriots.
- Tom Westerholm posts the video of Jerod Mayo appearing in a Hellman’s commercial during Super Bowl 56.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFan) Trailer for final “Man in the Arena” episode released.
- Alex Barth starts the post-Super Bowl period with a Patriots 7-round mock draft. Patriots trade out of the first round.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: The Rams’ Best Players Stepped Up in the Biggest Moments to Win Super Bowl LVI; Plus, offseason questions for both teams and plenty of notes on the end of the coach hiring cycle.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Super Bowl 56: Airport after-parties and the play that won the Championship for the Rams in L.A.
- Gary Gramling (SI) Super Bowl Takeaways: Stafford-to-Kupp in an epic drive, Donald closes it out; Plus, Rams’ depth tested in terrifying ways, a missed call and a makeup, the futures for Burrow, non-Super Bowl news on Kyler and Wentz, and much more!
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) What we learned from Rams’ win over Bengals. Joe Burrow, Bengals offense comes up shy.
- Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) Four lessons teams can learn from the Rams and Bengals, including player-acquisition strategy.
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) The winners and losers of Super Bowl LVI.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Records set in Super Bowl 2022: Aaron Donald, Rams apply record-tying pressure on Joe Burrow.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) Rams have pulled off a Super Bowl feat that not even the Pats accomplished in 11 trips.
- Mitch Goldich (SI) Matthew Stafford rewrote his story with a Super Bowl season.
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) Rams’ aggressive, all-in approach pays off in Super Bowl LVI win over Bengals.
- Kevin Clark (The Ringer) Matthew Stafford was the missing piece in the Rams’ master plan.
- Kevin Seifert (ESPN) NFL playoff officiating decisions: What happened on controversial calls — right and wrong — and what came next.
- Dan Mennella (AudacySports) NFL Twitter fumes after refs miss penalty on Bengals long TD.
- Liz Roscher (Yahoo! Sports) Super Bowl 56 ads: Grading the best, worst commercials at the Big Game.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Chiefs, Bills open as favorites for Super Bowl LVII title.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Odell Beckham Jr.’s injury causes NFL stars to advocate for banning turf field in stadiums.
- John Healy (Audacy) Changing overtime rules in playoffs a ‘real debate’ within NFL.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) Early NFL power rankings for 2022. Patriots 9th.
- Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com) 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Who teams should pick to win now. Patriots: Alabama WR Jameson Williams.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Greg Joyce (NY Post) Brian Flores adds Texans retaliation claim to NFL lawsuit.
- Ian Rapoport (NFL.com) Dolphins’ Stephen Ross could lose team by owner vote if NFL investigation into tanking allegations proven true.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) NFL owners sense that time has come for Daniel Snyder to move on as Washington owner, per report
