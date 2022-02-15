‘The Dynasty,’ a 10-part docuseries on the Patriots, heading to Apple TV+

A 10-part documentary series on the New England Patriots has been ordered by Apple TV+, the organization announced Tuesday.

“The Dynasty,” based on author Jeff Benedict’s New York Times best-selling book, comes from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries and is directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Matthew Hamachek.

The docuseries will chronicle the 21st century run of chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady while drawing from “thousands of hours of never-before-seen video footage and audio files from the Patriots organization’s archive.”

Hundreds of interviews with current and former New England players, coaches and executives as well as rivals and league officials are being conducted for “The Dynasty.”

Additionally, in association with NFL Films, the filmmakers were given access to the team during the 10-7 season of 2021 under rookie signal-caller Mac Jones, according to the press release.

No release date has been announced.