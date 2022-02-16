New England Patriots links 2/16/22 - Uncoordinated: How many hats will Belichick wear in 2022?

TEAM TALK
- Patriots announce Matt Groh named Director of Player Personnel.
- Mike Dussault tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Rebuilding the coaching staff.
- Apple TV+ orders New England Patriots event docuseries “The Dynasty”
- Patriots Unfiltered 2/15: Super Bowl recap, coaching staff and front office moves, evaluating the draft WRs. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Dakota Randall posts the content of Josh McDaniels’ full-page ad in the Boston Globe thoroughly thanking the Patriots, the three GOATs, and fans.
- Andy Hart points out how in Bill Belichick the Patriots must trust, now more than ever.
- Alex Barth takes a look at where the ‘redshirt’ Patriots rookies stand heading into 2022.
- Steve Atkinson (NutsandBoltsSports) The Patriots needs this offseason. 1. There is no defensive coordinator on the Patriots.
- Chad Finn explains why a good move for the Patriots would be doing everything in their power to bring Brian Flores back to Foxborough.
- Andrew Callahan discusses the Patriots promoting college scouting director Matt Groh to the top front office position, and Belichick’s decision-making process when filling leadership positions.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriot Maven) Notebook: Patriots ‘Dynasty’ docuseries; door still open for O’Brien; and More.
- Zack Cox Patriots Rumors: Bill O’Brien reunion still possible this offseason. ‘There’s just a presumption that it will eventually be Bill O’Brien.’
- Zack Cox examines the Patriots roster at QB: How can the Pats set up Mac Jones for success?
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Mac Jones shares his reaction to Patriots adding Joe Judge to offensive staff: How might Joe Judge change the trajectory of Mac Jones’ career?
- Zack Cox explores what the Patriots should do with J.C. Jackson set to hit unrestricted free agency. Should they pay up to keep their star corner or move on without him?
- Dakota Randall looks at Patriots free agent Trent Brown: Should the Patriots pay to bring him back this offseason?
- Khari Thompson tells us who ESPN+ lists as as a top free-agent fit for the Patriots: Ex-Patriots LB Chandler Jones.
- Chris Mason gives us his All Tom Brady team: Who were the best players to line up with Brady over his 22-year NFL career?
- Chris Mason predicts where Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and all 30 other starting QBs will be for Week 1.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Another documentary profiling the Patriots dynasty enters production
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Best of Social Media: The New England Patriots celebrate Valentines Day.
- CBS Boston highlights Matthew Judon sharing his idea to fix the Pro Bowl.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Camille Kostek shares insight on Rob Gronkowski’s pending retirement decision. /Narrator: There is no new news on Gronk’s retirement decision.
- Chad Finn reports the Rams’ Super Bowl win hauls in the largest viewing audience since the Patriots beat the Falcons in 2017.
- Ian Glendon (FullPressCoverage) Bills, Chiefs open as early Super Bowl LVII favorites.
- Adam London tells us the Patriots’ first-round pick in Todd McShay’s latest 2022 mock draft. Washington CB Kyler Gordon at 21.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Patriots name Matt Groh director of player personnel.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Five NFL teams poised to take a big leap in 2022.
- Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen (ESPN+) Best NFL team fits for top 50 free agents 2022. No. 16 Chandler Jones to the Patriots.
- Kevin Seifert (ESPN) NFL offseason priorities for 2022: Key dates, quarterback dominoes, potential rule changes, Rooney Rule revisions, more.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Free Agency Primer: Projected free agents, cap space, needs for every team this offseason.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Tom Brady’s ex-Patriots peers don’t believe Buccaneers QB is actually retiring from NFL, per report.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Super Bowl LVI generates total audience of 112.3 million.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) Way-too-early NFL power rankings. Patriots 9th.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) John Madden called losing on purpose “the worst thing” that could be done in football.
