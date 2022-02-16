The 2021 NFL season is behind us, and so is Josh McDaniels’ tenure with the New England Patriots. After 18 seasons with the organization — including the last 10 straight as its offensive coordinator — McDaniels left in late January to take over as the Las Vegas Raiders’ new head coach.

McDaniels was already introduced by his new team, and now he also properly said goodbye to his old one. The 45-year-old took out a full-page ad in Wednesday’s Boston Globe to address the Patriots as well as their fans.

In its essence, McDaniels wrote a 1,083-word love letter to both the team and the region as a whole.

“I will miss you, all of you Patriots fans, more than you know. You are the epitome of resilience and the definition of support,” McDaniels wrote. “There is a reason they call Boston the best sports city in the world.”

McDaniels first arrived in New England as a personnel assistant in 2001, being recruited by fellow coach Brian Daboll. He rose through the ranks over the next few years and by 2006 was named the Patriots’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

He left in 2009 to take over as head coach of the Denver Broncos, but was fired one-and-a-half disappointing seasons later. After a short stint as offensive coordinator of the St. Louis Rams, McDaniels returned to New England to take over his old job again in 2012. Over the ensuing decade he helped guide the Patriots to three more championships — bringing his total number of rings to six — and through the end of the Tom Brady era.

“When I moved here 20 years ago, I had no children, no wife, no NFL experience and of course no Super Bowl ring,” he wrote, addressing Patriots fans directly.

“Two decades here have given me a magnificent wife, four magnificent kids and six Super Bowl rings. Through school carpools, club sports, my kids’ friendships, Nor’easters, the pandemic and my crazy schedule, you’ve always been there for us. You drew a perfect picture of what ‘HOME’ for an NFL football coach should be.”

McDaniels also addressed some of the companions he had through the years — starting with a trio of GOATs: quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick, and team owner Robert Kraft. He mentioned the relationships he formed with all three, and how they all impacted his own career.

“I feel immense, heartfelt gratitude for having been able to coach alongside an incredible array of great leaders and teachers over the years,” McDaniels wrote. “And as I look back, I realize how blessed I was to coach the players I coached over the past two decades.”

The full text of McDaniels’ ad reads as follows: