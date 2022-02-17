Even though their season came to a disappointing end in the wild card round of the playoffs, there is a lot to feel good about for the New England Patriots and their players. Among them is running back Brandon Bolden, who had one of the best individual years of his career and saw prominent action on both special teams and offense.

In fact, Bolden appeared to have quite a bit of fun during his 10th season in the NFL. Sharing a statement on social media, the 31-year-old spoke highly of his teammates and his experience as part of the 2021 Patriots.

“It was an absolute pleasure to play with this team this year,” he wrote. “What can I say, not the full results I had in mind, but this was by far the most fun I’ve had playing football in awhile.”

After spending the previous season on the Covid-19 opt-out list, Bolden returned to the roster last offseason and resumed his role as a core special teamer and depth running back. With James White getting lost to injury in September, however, the Patriots asked him to play a more prominent role than he otherwise would have had.

He answered the call and posted a solid season. Bolden ended up playing one third of offensive snaps over 18 games, and registered a combined 89 touches for a career-best 658 yards from scrimmage as well as three scores.

“This was a really special team with extremely special people,” Bolden’s statement continued. “I appreciate every man that stepped foot in that locker room. You guys really made an old guy feel kind of young. To see what I’ve seen and been through all that I have, I appreciate all of you and am extremely proud to not only call you all my teammates but my family.”

Bolden, 32, is set to enter unrestricted free agency next month. A former undrafted free agent, he spent nine of his first ten seasons in the NFL in New England as well as one with the Miami Dolphins. With the Patriots, he won a pair of Super Bowl rings.

Bolden’s full post looks as follows: