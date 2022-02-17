Raiders sign former Patriots cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc

A familiar face is joining the roster overseen by general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels.

On Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders announced the signing of ex-New England Patriots cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc.

LeBlanc, 27, entered the NFL as part of New England’s 2016 undrafted class and reeled in an interception during his rookie preseason before being claimed off waivers. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Florida Atlantic product returned to the organization on the practice squad in January after having his contract with the Houston Texans terminated.

The Patriots did not reach a futures agreement with LeBlanc following last month’s elimination in the AFC wild card, making him a free agent.

A veteran of 52 games and 16 starts, LeBlanc stands with 118 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one touchdown in his career. He has also been a member of the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins.

In additional cornerback movement around the league, the Arizona Cardinals released former Patriots All-Decade selection Malcolm Butler from the retired list on Thursday, according to the transaction wire.

Butler, 31, had been moved to the list prior to the start of the 2021 regular season after reaching a one-year contract with Arizona last March.