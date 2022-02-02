New England Patriots links 2/02/22 - Newsbusters: Tom Brady and ‘Brian Flores vs. NFL’ rule the day

TEAM TALK
- Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady’s retirement.
- Paul Perillo writes Tom Brady’s career may be over but his impact will last forever. He’ll always be a Patriot.
- Paul Perillo tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Replacing McDaniels, draft plans and more.
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Josh McDaniels will be missed.
- Congratulations Tom! A look back at the legendary and unforgettable football moments from Tom Brady’s 20 years in New England. (4 min. video)
- Highlights: Every Tom Brady playoff touchdown. (9.58 min. video)
- From NFL Network: Willie McGinest reacts to the official retirement announcement. 4.27 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Tom Brady retirement reaction, Josh McDaniels & Dave Ziegler departure, Mac Jones to Pro Bowl. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Sean T. McGuire says Tom Brady’s retirement confirms the Patriots made the right decision to move on. Brady in New England would have delayed the inevitable.
- Karen Guregian writes how Tom Brady meant more to the game than just being the greatest player to ever grace a football field, and the most accomplished winner the sport had ever seen. What he leaves behind, what he represented as an athlete, transcends sport.
- Andrew Callahan says Tom Brady is on to Canton, a lock to become a first-ball Hall of Famer in 2027 when he’s eligible to be enshrined into the Hall of Fame.
- Steve Atkinson (NutsAndBoltsSports) Forever a Patriot Tom Brady.
- Matt Dolloff recounts the greatest career in football history.
- Mike Kadlick looks at what’s next for the GOAT.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Despite the ‘sting,’ there is more than meets the eye with Tom Brady’s retirement announcement and the Patriots.
- Tom E. Curran suggests holstering your indignation over Tom Brady retirement ‘snub’.
- Dakota Randall notes Tom Brady’s October remarks indicate Patriots fans have nothing to worry about. ‘I feel like I’ll always be a part of this community.’
- Khari Thompson highlights Patrice Bergeron on what he learned from two decades of watching Tom Brady. “His will to win was bar none the best I’ve seen and witnessed.”
- Ian Glendon (FullPressCoverage) NFL community pays tribute to Tom Brady following retirement announcement.
- Joe Dwinell shows us Tom Brady through the decades in photos.
- Ryan Hannable notes Devin McCourty showed his support for Brian Flores who sued the NFL for racial discrimination.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Josh McDaniels explains how the Raiders lured him away from the Patriots.
- Chris Mason passes along some Jimmy Garoppolo trade rumors: 49ers QB expects to be dealt, wants to go to winner. /Not the best of looks, Jimmy.
- Alex Barth gives us a Patriots-centric Senior Bowl preview.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) East-West Shrine practice reports, players to watch in Senior Bowl, and HBCU Combine.
- Monte Perez (NutsAndBoltsSports) NFL: Defense wins Championships… not anymore.
- One Patriots Place podcast: Clare, Murph and Steve are joined by Miguel Benzan (@PatsCap) to look at Patriots free agency. (62 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Kevin Clark (The Ringer) Tom Brady remade the NFL in his image and changed football forever.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) Tom Brady had his own superpower—and NFL teams have spent 20 years chasing it.
- Greg Bishop (SI) How Tom Brady, the person and the process, made greatness seem routine.
- Danny Heifetz (The Ringer) Tom Brady vanquished Father Time.
- Sally Jenkins (Washington Post) On paper, Tom Brady was unremarkable. On the field, he grew into a legend.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) Tom Brady’s most memorable moment against all 32 NFL teams.
- Mark Lane (TouchdownWire) Tom Brady versus the NFL: Records against all 32 teams.
- Andrew Golden (Washington Post) From a California kid to the GOAT: Tom Brady through the years.
- Alex Mead (NY Post) The Post’s favorite Tom Brady covers from his career following NFL retirement.
- Jenna Lemoncelli (NY Post) The 10 wackiest moments of Tom Brady’s legendary NFL career.
- Kevin Clark (The Ringer) The near-perfect football team; ...the 2007 Patriots built the modern NFL. [Aug. 2017]
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) Tom Brady retirement fallout: Five biggest questions across the NFL.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Like Michael Jordan, Tom Brady is retiring at an elite level. That will keep a comeback door wide open.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Tom Brady retires: A look at the economic ramifications for the Buccaneers and QB
- Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield (TouchdownWire) Why is Tom Brady the greatest quarterback in NFL history?
- John Breech (CBS Sports) Tom Brady just retired without ever losing to these five teams during his 22-year career.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Ranking current NFL QBs with best chance to match Brady’s legacy.
- Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) Top 50: 2022 NFL Draft prospect rankings 1.0.
- Lance Zierlein & Chase Goodbread (NFL.com) Senior Bowl Day 1 standouts: Jermaine Johnson II makes money.
- Bill Smith (NFL.com) East-West Shrine Bowl practice standouts: North Carolina RB Ty Chandler puts on a show!
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) Washington announces new team name: Washington Commanders. /Go Commies!
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Report: Jim Harbaugh plans to become next coach of the Vikings.
- Jason Owens (Yahoo! Sports) Broncos announce that the team is for sale.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Marcel Louis-Jacques (ESPN) Brian Flores sues NFL, three teams, as former Miami Dolphins coach alleges racism in hiring practices.
- Tom Westerholm gives us six takeaways from the lawsuit Brian Flores filed against the NFL. 1. Flores was “humiliated” by the Giants situation.
- Dakota Randall reports Brian Flores issues statement after suing the NFL for racial discrimination. ‘The need for change is bigger than my personal goals.’
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Brian Flores needs to brace for an all-out legal, P.R. assault from NFL.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Brian Flores may have legal precedents with NFL’s long racist history, present misery.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Brian Flores will use NFL’s past words, practices against it.
- Brent Schrotenboer (USA Today) Brian Flores’ suit against NFL alleges sham interviews, claims Dolphins’ Stephen Ross asked him to tank.
- CBS Boston passes along a report the Miami Dolphins wanted Brian Flores to tamper with Tom Brady in 2020.
- Adam H. Beasley (ProFootballNetwork) If Brian Flores’ accusations are true, NFL must drop hammer on Miami Dolphins, Stephen Ross.
- Shalise Manza Young (Yahoo! Sports) Brian Flores is risking his career so future Black coaches might get the most out of theirs.
- Dan Wetzel (Yahoo! Sports) NFL jumping to Stephen Ross’ defense after Brian Flores’ tanking allegations is asinine.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Tanking allegation could take down Stephen Ross.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Belichick texts play key role in Brian Flores’ discrimination lawsuit against NFL.
