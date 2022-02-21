Watch Richard Seymour receive the news he’s been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

After three straight years as an unsuccessful finalist, long-time New England Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour was finally voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this year. The 42-year-old is among eight former players and contributors that will be enshrined as part of the Hall of Fame’s 2022 class over the summer.

Seymour will therefore now become the second member of the Patriots’ early dynasty to receive the famed golden jacket. It was therefore no accident that the first was picked to deliver the news: former New England cornerback Ty Law, who was enshrined in 2019.

Luckily, cameras were there to capture the moment:

The tradition of "Hall of Fame Door Knocks" is special, and you can see why when Ty Law surprises Richard Seymour to let him know he made it to the @ProFootballHOF ❤️ #PFHOF22 pic.twitter.com/8mCBAEr0Pw — NFL (@NFL) February 20, 2022

Seymour and Law spent four seasons in New England together and were crucial pieces of a defense that helped the organization win its first three Super Bowls. Both eventually left the Patriots — Law signed with the New York Jets in 2005, Seymour was traded to the Oakland Raiders in 2009 — but their close ties to the team and each other remain intact to this day.

After officially getting announced as a Hall of Fame selection in early February, Seymour spoke about playing for his teammates such as Law as opposed to eying individual accolades.

“We’re all fortunate and excited to be here in the Hall of Fame and those individual honors,” he said at the time. “But when you talk about leadership and teamwork, I think that encompasses so much. We didn’t play for Pro Bowls, we didn’t play for all of those things. We played for our brother next to us and we wanted them to succeed because if we won we’d get the recognition that we needed.”

Throughout his career, however, Seymour was able to combine individual success with his teams winning.

A first-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2001, Seymour did not just win three championship rings but also three first-team All-Pro designations and seven Pro Bowl nominations. He furthermore was named to the NFL’s Team of the 2000s and voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.