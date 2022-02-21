 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New England Patriots links 2/21/22 - Assume the position: O-line, tight ends under review

Daily news and links for Monday

By Marima
New England Patriots v Indianapolis Colts
Hunter Henry
  • Albert Breer (SI) MMQB: Raheem Morris on the five defensive plays that won Super Bowl LVI; Plus, Doug Pederson on Trevor Lawrence and Trent Baalke, Lovie Smith on the NFL’s lack of black coaches, and much more.
  • Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: ‘You just woke me up!’ Sleepy Aaron Donald explains how he rose to the challenge in Super Bowl 56.
  • Albert Breer (SI) GamePlan: What trends from the 2021 NFL season will continue? Before we move on to 2022, here is what executives around the league learned from this past season worth keeping an eye on moving forward.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Source: Up to 155 players will announce Scouting Combine boycott on Monday.
  • Jack Baer (Yahoo! Sports) Report: Agents of 150+ NFL draft prospects organizing combine boycott over COVID-19 restrictions.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFLPA supports players who choose to skip Scouting Combine.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL free agency QB market: Projecting contracts, logical landing spots for Jameis Winston, other veterans.
  • Tim Kelly (Audacy Sports) NFL quarterback rankings: Top 10 QBs after 2021 season. No Mac Jones.
  • Eric Edholm (Yahoo! Sports) 2022 NFL mock draft: Pre-combine edition. Pats pick Georgia EDGE Travon Walker.
  • Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Utah LB Devin Lloyd.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) The last eight teams to win the Super Bowl coin toss have lost.
  • Liz Roscher (Yahoo! Sports) Bruce Arians bites back at report of rift with Tom Brady: ‘That’s such bulls***’
  • Nate Bouda (NFLTR) Malcolm Butler ‘definitely’ planning to return.
  • Ben Fischer and John Ourand (Sports Business Journal) More time for Goodell? The commissioner is said to be negotiating a new contract. What does it say about him and the NFL’s future?

