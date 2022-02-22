New England Patriots links 2/22/22 - WWBBD? Franchise tag, free agency, draft, cap, coaching all in play

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2022 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Alexendra Francisco notes Black History Month is about role models for Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater and Deatrich Wise.
- Mini Movie: Mac Jones’ 2021 rookie season. (17.49 min. video)
- Devin McCourty reflects on the importance of Black history. (2.14 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Andrew Callahan takes a look at potential Patriots draft targets: 4 wide receivers to know in the 1st round.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots interest in Maryland TE Chigoziem Okonkwo indicates focus on improving their offensive production for 2022.
- Conor Roche relays Rodney Harrison on why the Patriots should draft a linebacker with their first-round pick. “A guy that can play on every single down. A difference-maker.”
- Zack Cox discusses the franchise tag window and if the Pats will franchise J.C. Jackson.
- Matt Dolloff sees the Patriots in position to make their first major roster decision of 2022.
- Zack Cox wonders if free agent Nick Folk will stick around after a stellar season in 2021.
- Dakota Randall looks at free agent Ja’Whaun Bentley: Has the 25-year old linebacker earned a significant payday?
- Mike Luciano (MusketFire) Edge Rusher Dante Fowler Jr looks like the perfect Patriots’ offseason addition.
- Mike Luciano (MusketFire) Cap insider Miguel Benzan predicts Patriots will make these 3 offseason moves. 1) Convert most of Matt Judon’s salary into a signing bonus creating $6.64M in cap space. 2) Extend Hunter Henry’s deal creating $5M in cap space. 3) Extend Jake Bailey.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots reportedly looking to Judge, Patricia for prominent roles on offense in 2022.
- Dakota Randall highlights Albert Breer on what the Patriots are dong with their coaching staff situation.
- Dakota Randall attempts to make sense of the recent coaching and executive hires and wonders if stopping the ‘brain drain’ might be a big factor behind the Patriots strategy.
- Sean T. McGuire relays Mike Reiss explaining the best and worst case scenarios for the Patriots offseason.
- Ian Glendon (FullPressCoverage) NFL Rumors: Brady/Arians rift, Robby Anderson, Combine boycott.
- Alex Reimer notes Belichick is still consulting with Dante Scarnecchia and Ernie Adams on a part-time basis.
- Evan Lazar addresses how Mac Jones can take a Year 2 leap. (3.15 min. video)
- Karen Guregian notes Brian Flores says he’s ‘not mad’ at Bill Belichick over text exchange. /If anyone’s mad it would be Belichick at Flores.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Brian Flores explains why he used Bill Belichick’s text messages in the lawsuit.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Steve Balestrieri discuss the potential fate of the Pats free agents on both sides of the ball. (45. min.)
- Patriots Fourth and Two podcast: Coachgate: Russ, Derek and Steve discuss. (63 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: Raheem Morris primed to be hired in next head coaching cycle; Plus, the unclear future of the NFL combine, Jacksonville’s interesting choice to make with Travis Etienne, and more.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Window to use franchise tags opens Tuesday.
- David Heim (Audacy) Letting J.C. Jackson walk to another team would send a bad message.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Report: Joe Judge is expected to work with quarterbacks in New England.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) 2022 NFL offseason: All 32 teams’ RB situations ahead of free agency, draft. Patriots in the “Upgrades would be a bonus” category.
- Russell S. Baxter (FullPressCoverage) NFL 2022: It is going to be a different kind of offseason.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) NFL Scouting Combine amends protocols, will allow draft prospects to leave restricted areas.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Scouting Combine ditches the bubble concept.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) NFL, XFL to collaborate on health and safety innovation, player development.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) With criminal investigation still pending, Deshaun Watson fails to delay testifying in civil case.
- Daniela Perez (SI) Deshaun Watson can be deposed for nine civil cases in sexual assault lawsuits.
