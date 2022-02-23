New England Patriots links 2/23/22 - J.C. Jackson sings familiar free-agent tune: ‘Where is the love?’

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2022 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Paul Perillo tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Looking at the draft, free agency and more.
- Patriots Unfiltered 2/22: NFL draft, positions of need, coaching moves; More. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Five things to know: Patriots and NFL thoughts. 1) Following Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston’s report on Tuesday night on J.C. Jackson, one of the smaller tidbits that stood out was the fact the Patriots apparently tried to get something done during the 2021 season to prevent him from hitting free agency.
- Karen Guregian hears from Patriots CB J.C. Jackson who said he hasn’t heard from the team about a new deal, but is expecting to get paid one way or the other.
- Alex Barth points out J.C. Jackson isn’t feeling the love from the Patriots.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) For love or money? - Jackson, Patriots have yet to discuss potential deal.
- Darren Hartwell looks at the Pats’ franchise tag history to figure out J.C. Jackson’s future.
- Zack Cox notes there’s been no contact this offseason [yet] between J.C. Jackson’s representatives and the Patriots.
- Zack Cox spotlights restricted free agent WR Jakobi Meyers to consider how the Patriots will handle their No. 1 receiver in 2021.
- Dakota Randall makes the case for and against re-signing free agent Gunner Olszewski.
- Zack Cox takes a look at Patriots free agent QB Brian Hoyer and says re-signing him would help Mac Jones.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Patriots offseason preview: Where does New England stand at CB?
- Dakota Randall reviews the safety position: New England boasts one of the best safeties groups in the NFL, with Kyle Dugger seemingly on the precipice of stardom.
- Khari Thompson notes PFF predicts Patriots will beef up at WR and CB before NFL Draft.
- Hayden Bird highlights Jerry Jeudy, Mac Jones’s teammate at Alabama, weighing in on the Patriots’ wide receiving group during a recent interview.
- Phil Perry’s Patriots Mailbag: Intel on Nick Caley’s potential role in Pats offense; More.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) HBCU Legacy Bowl report and NFL Combine boycott avoided.
- Adam London highlights Raheem Morris on how his experience in Super Bowl LI helped him in the Los Angeles Rams’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals. ‘I don’t think anybody got tight when they took the lead.’
- Evan Lazar discusses if Pats will name Jerod Mayo or Steve Belichick as defensive coordinator. (3.46 min. video)
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper invites Nick Stevens to discuss the Patriots off season conundrums in free agency and more. (57 min.)
- Next Pats podcast: Falcons QB Matt Ryan gives optimistic take on Mac Jones’ rookie season. (23.48 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) J.C. Jackson: If Patriots tag me, I’ll go out there and play.
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes: Broncos sale and the prospects of overdue Black ownership, plus fits for Jameis Winston.
- Eric Edholm (Yahoo! Sports) NFL combine workout boycott threat alive while agents fight for their prospects.
- Judy Battista (NFL.com) 2022 NFL franchise tag primer: Ten most intriguing candidates.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Possible franchise tag players for every team as window opens to retain key players.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL free agency: One free agent that each team needs to retain this offseason.
- Patrik Walker (CBS Sports) NFL free agency 2022: Cordarrelle Patterson, James Conner headline valuable options at running back.
- Kevin Hanson (SI) 2022 NFL draft prospect rankings: Top 100 big board 1.0.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) Players who need a change of scenery this offseason from each team. Patriots: N’Keal Harry.
- Michael Renner (PFF) PFF favorites in the 2022 NFL Draft class.
- Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Washington CB Trent McDuffie at 21.
- Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0. Pats pick Utah LB Devin Lloyd.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Brian Flores willing to share evidence with NFL for Stephen Ross tanking investigation.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Brian Flores opted not to accept a settlement, forfeited buyout.
- Madeline Coleman (SI) Dolphins release statement about Brian Flores’s NDA claim.
- Daniel Wallach (Conduct Detrimental) Bruce Beal’s right of first refusal to buy Miami Dolphins won’t be triggered by forced sale of team.
- John Keim (ESPN) Lawmakers introduce bill to eliminate subsidies for pro stadium construction, citing in part Washington Commanders probe.
