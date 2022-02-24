For the fourth time in his four years in the NFL, New England Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn was unable to play in the final game of the season. Wynn, who had started 15 games at left tackle during the regular season, was unable to participate in the playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills due to ankle and hip injuries.

Now more than a month into the Patriots’ offseason, Wynn is still recovering from those ailments. According to a report by ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss, the 26-year-old was working out at Gillette Stadium last week.

The team usually has players coming back from injury in town this time of the year to undergo medical examination and rehabilitation work. Wynn is among multiple players who were dealing with injuries towards the end of the 2021 season: the team had a total of 13 players listed on its final injury report before the game in Buffalo. It also had an additional 15 men on a medical reserve list.

As for Wynn, he is coming off a season that had its ups and downs. He started the year slowly, seemingly struggling to adjust to Michael Onwenu replacing free agency departee Joe Thuney at left guard.

The fourth-year man did noticeably improve after a stint on the Covid-19 list in October and New England making a move at guard, inserting veteran Ted Karras into the lineup. The Wynn-Karras combination remained intact throughout the season and played some quality football, but the former first-round draft pick again showed some inconsistency after the Patriots’ mid-December bye week.

Before missing the wild card playoff game in Buffalo, Wynn appeared in 16 out of a possible 17 games. He was on the field for 82.8 percent of offensive snaps during the regular season and according to Pro Football Focus surrendered 28 quarterback disruptions, including six sacks. He also was flagged a team-high nine times.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Wynn is slated to hit the Patriots’ books with a salary cap number of $10.4 million. New England exercised the fifth-year option in his deal last spring.