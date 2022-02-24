New England Patriots links 2/24/22 - Which free agent running backs will be running back to the Pats?

TEAM TALK
- Paul Perillo’s Patriots Roster Rundown: It’s time to look at the roster and start analyzing how it might take shape in the coming weeks.
- Alexandra Francisco reports the Bill Belichick Foundation announces 2021 grant and scholarship recipients.
- One-on-One with Mac Jones. (1.51 min. video)
- Do Your Life: Jerod Mayo’s journey and leadership. (12 min. video)
- Photos: Patriots fan fighting breast cancer enjoys a day at Gillette Stadium. /Sweet!
LOCAL LINKS
- Andrew Callahan profiles four potential draft targets at cornerback in the first round.
- Kevin Tame Jr. (PatriotMaven) 2022 Patriots draft profile: Arkansas WR Treylon Burks provides a rare blend of size and athleticism.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots QB Mac Jones to spend offseason in New England preparing for ‘22.
- Bill Speros listens to the ‘Boston Sports Media establishment’ to conclude the Patriots should trade Mac Jones for Tom Brady.
- Mark Daniels isn’t surprised by the Patriots radio silence on J.C. Jackson.
- Dakota Randall highlights Jeff Howe adding some “necessary context” to the J.C. Jackson situation: “Very, very common for the Patriots to wait until the combine to begin laying the groundwork for negotiations with in-house free agents,” Howe wrote Tuesday. “Not defending or criticizing the process here. Just relaying their typical timeline as it relates to Jackson.”
- Tom E. Curran assesses the state of New England’s running back position.
- Dakota Randall tries to predict Damien Harris’ future in New England.
- Dakota Randall looks at free agent Brandon Bolden and why the Patriots re-signing him isn’t an obvious choice.
- Zack Cox points to free agent LB Brandon King who had perhaps the most impressive comeback story of any Patriots player this season. Will he be back?
- Hayden Bird suggests the Patriots could still target ‘veteran’ offensive coach’ to help replace Josh McDaniels.
- Steve Hewitt writes Tom Brady is on to Hollywood.
- Patriots Beat podcast: Evan Lazar & John Zannis discuss whether or not the Patriots will extend CB J.C. Jackson. (24 min. video)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper discuss the Pats’ potential interest in tight end targets in the 2022 NFL Draft, the role of Nick Caley in the coaching staff, and more. (63 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Patriots QB Mac Jones focused on ‘ways to be a better quarterback’ in second season.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) AFC East offseason needs: Patriots, Jets need to add No. 1 WR while Bills look for secondary depth.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL free agency: How teams with little cap space can help themselves.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL free agency WR market: Projecting contracts, logical landing spots for veterans.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL free agency QB market: Projecting contracts, logical landing spots for veterans.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan among eight star players who should be traded this offseason.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: 15 NFL players under contract who could be in different uniforms next season
- Nora Princiotti (The Ringer) The Rams won the Super Bowl by swinging big, but smaller moves matter. ‘The Los Angeles Rams, as you may know, have not picked in the first round of the NFL draft since 2016 and are not set to do so again until 2024.’
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) How Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson will shape the rest of the NFL offseason.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) 2022 NFL offseason: All 32 teams’ QB situations ahead of free agency, draft.
- Conor Orr (SI) Very few players should ever attend the NFL Combine.
- Nick Wojton (Touchdown Wire) Way-too-early 2022 offseason NFL power rankings. Patriots 12th.
- Andrew Marchand (NY Post) Troy Aikman on verge of bolting Fox for ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Football’.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) With Troy Aikman choosing ESPN, will Amazon target Sean McVay?
- Andrew Brandt (SI) Tom Brady spent years playing for less—and we might never know why.
- Borys Kit (HollywoodReporter) Tom Brady makes post-football moves, to produce, appear in road trip comedy for Paramount, Endeavor content (Exclusive).
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Multiple teams would trade for Deshaun Watson without a settlement of civil cases.
- Adam H. Beasley (ProFootballNetwork) Did Brian Flores’ top Miami Dolphins lieutenant Josh Boyer feel pressure to lose in 2019?
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Josh Boyer expresses surprise at Brian Flores’ tanking allegations
Loading comments...