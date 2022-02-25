 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New England Patriots links 2/25/22 - Signs of spring: Which free agents re-sign or get sprung?

Daily news and links for Friday

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: What Is Jordan Love worth in a trade? Plus, would Tom Brady play for the 49ers in 2022? Could Brian Flores succeed Mike Tomlin? Who will be Carolina’s QB next year? More!
  • Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes: Ranking 13 teams most desperate for a franchise QB, with Steelers, Buccaneers at the top.
  • David Heim (Audacy) The Patriots’ No. 1 receiver may already be on the roster: Kendrick Bourne.
  • Kevin Patra (NFL.com) All 32 teams’ WR situations ahead of free agency, draft. ‘New England needs a go-to target to shift coverage and who can win every down.’
  • Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) NFL free agency 2022: Breaking down the offensive tackle market.
  • Gennaro Filice & Nick Shook (NFL.com) 2021 NFL rookie grades: Ranking the classes, 1 to 32. Patriots 6th best.
  • Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com) Restructure or release? Eight AFC players to keep an eye on.
  • Adam Rank (NFL.com) 2022 NFL free agency: Five players who should stay with current teams, five who should go
  • Tim Kelly (Audacy Sports) NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Utah LB Devin Lloyd.
  • Tom Fornelli (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Michigan EDGE David Ojabo.
  • Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) The 49ers’ QB decision isn’t as clear-cut as you think.
  • Danny Heifetz (The Ringer) The Colts cannot possibly return from Wentz they came. /Included for the headline.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Report: Amazon, Fox will call Tom Brady about analyst gig.
  • Jesse Pantuosco (Audacy) 5 candidates to replace Troy Aikman in the Fox broadcast booth.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Report: If ESPN can’t land Joe Buck, it likely will turn its attention to Al Michaels.
  • Dan Mennella (Audacy Sports) Report: Drew Brees a ‘trade’ candidate amid shakeups in NFL announcer booths.
  • John Wertheim (SI) Marvin Lewis on the Brian Flores lawsuit and the future of black coaches, including himself.

