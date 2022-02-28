The connection that Kendrick Bourne and Mac Jones established in their first season together was nothing short of impressive. The wide receiver, who was acquired by the New England Patriots in free agency, built a quick rapport with the rookie quarterback: the duo was among of the most productive QB-WR pairings in the NFL in 2021.

Tight end Devin Asiasi has yet to get to that same level with Jones. In fact, heading into his third year in the league after just one in-game appearance last season, Asiasi appears to quickly be approaching “do or die” territory.

In order to get his career back on track and finally become a reliable weapon in New England’s offensive arsenal, Asiasi has recruited Bourne. As first reported by Mike Reiss of ESPN Boston, the two have spent recent weeks working out together in Portland, Oregon.

Originally entering the league as a third-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2020, Asiasi saw limited action in his first two seasons as a pro. He appeared in nine games as a rookie, but was on the field for only one fifth of offensive snaps. The UCLA product ended his first NFL campaign with two catches for 39 yards and a touchdown.

The following offseason, Asiasi saw the Patriots acquire the likes of Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith in free agency — giving them one of the better one-two punches at tight end. Likewise, the investments made pushed Asiasi down the depth chart: he spent the entire 2021 season as the third option at the position and took the field for only 12 snaps. Asiasi was a healthy scratch in 17 of New England’s 18 games.

Whether or not working out with Bourne will help change his standing on the roster, any improvement would likely be welcome. The Patriots, after all, have gotten next to nothing out of Asiasi and fellow 2020 third-round draft choice Dalton Keene.

While Henry and Smith are entrenched atop the depth chart, the two youngsters showing some progress would be encouraging news.