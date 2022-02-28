New England Patriots links 2/28/22 - Hey, it’s NFL Scouting Combine week!

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2022 Mock Draft Tracker.
- 2022 Combine Primer: Everything you need to know.
- Mike Dussault identifies five positions of Patriots need to watch at NFL’s Scouting Combine.
- Mike Dussault highlights NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah sharing his thoughts on where the Patriots stand as the Scouting Combine arrives.
- Erik Scalavino’s free agent forecast: Specialists.
- Alexandra Francisco says no one imagined six Super Bowls and 10 AFC Championships were to come that snowy day in February of 1994 when Robert Kraft bought the team.
- Offseason Mailbag: Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault answer your questions. How can Patriots help Mac Jones in Free Agency and Draft? (3.14 min. video)
- Patriots All Access: Seymour to the HOF and Mac Jones 1-on-1. (19 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Bill Belichick happy to be outlier at NFL combine; Cap cleanup; J.C. Jackson prediction; More.
- Karen Guregian’s NFL Notes: Does Bill Belichick still get the benefit of the doubt for curious moves?
- Ian Glendon (FullPressCoverage) NFL Rumors: Davante Adams, Kirk Herbstreit, and NFL overtime.
- Andrew Callahan tells Patriots fans how to follow the combine from home. These are the positions the Patriots will be studying closely at the combine and gathering more information on free agents during a critical week in Indy.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriot Maven) Positions of interest: Three to watch on offense and three to watch on defense for the Patriots at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
- Conor Roche thumbnails 19 prospects Patriots fans can keep an eye on during the NFL Draft Scouting Combine.
- Evan Lazar present his fourth annual google spreadsheet featuring rankings and film notes on potential Patriots in the 2022 NFL Draft.
- Luke Ervin (PatsBuzz) Predicting stay or leave with the Patriots 2022 free agents.
- Phil Perry goes over the pros and cons of franchise tagging J.C. Jackson.
- Steve Atkinson (NutsandBoltsSports) Mr. INT J.C. Jackson won’t be with the Patriots in 2022.
- Andy Hart talks about the other key free agent the Patriots should prioritize: Jakobi Meyers is set to become a restricted free agent this March.
- Rob Bradford suggests the perfect draft pick for the Patriots: Utah LB Devin Lloyd.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriot Maven) NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah weighs in on the Patriots’ draft options at wide receiver.
- Conor Roche gives us a mock draft roundup to see who the experts predict the Patriots will pick in the draft.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriot Maven) Mac Jones would greatly benefit from working with Quarterback trainer Tom House.
- Dakota Randall notes year-one Mac Jones was on par with Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers for fewest amount of turnover-worthy plays while under pressure.
- Dakota Randall highlights a PFF stat showing DL Christian Barmore was second in the NFL in QB pressures in his rookie season.
- Michael Hurley talks about the push to change the rules for overtime in the NFL, and who’s doing the pushing.
- CBS Boston reports the Patriots will not be playing in Germany in 2022.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Kyle Van Noy celebrates birth of daughter.
- Next Pats podcast: Who are the top deep threats at the NFL Scouting Combine? (38.42 min. video)
- Evan Lazar and Alex Barth discuss top targets for the Patriots at pick No. 21. (8.51 min. video)
- The Patriots Report podcast: Christopher Price talks to Aaron Schatz (Football Outsiders) about the 2021 Patriots, Mac Jones’ ceiling, the biggest areas of need moving forward for New England...and much more. (16 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Jacob Camenker (Sporting News) NFL Combine 2022 schedule, dates, workout times, records, invites & everything else to know.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL combine: Quarterback hand size, Aidan Hutchinson vs. Kayvon Thibodeaux the biggest storylines.
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: Previewing NFL Combine, Vikings’ new leadership and Aaron Rodgers’s options; Plus, Kevin O’Connell on what he wants to build in Minnesota, a possible Packers resolution and more.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: NFL Combine prep begins with these five truths about the ’22 Draft; TV broadcaster money turns crazy.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Patriots are only team with no coach or executive speaking at Scouting Combine.
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) One critical move each NFL team should make. Patriots: Get something close to a No. 1 wide receiver. Whatever it takes. Embrace it. Mac Jones ain’t Tom Brady and he isn’t going to turn journeymen into superstars.
- Mark Schofield and Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) The NFL’s 60 best free agents for the 2022 season.
- Laurie Fitzpatrick (TouheownWire) Best fits for the NFL’s top free-agent wide receivers.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Ranking NFL’s six most interesting teams to follow in 2022 offseason. No Pats.
- Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) NFL’s five most interesting teams this offseason. No Pats.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL free agency: 11 best candidates for the franchise tag in 2022.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Patriots aren’t expected to increase ticket prices for 2022.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Dolphins planned to pursue Sean Payton, Tom Brady for 2022.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet, one of the NFL’s best, retires at age 28.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Report: Colts propose overtime change for regular season and postseason.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Competition Committee expects no changes to how NFL conducts replay reviews.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Joe Buck becomes the next big broadcasting domino.
- Jesse Pantuosco (Audacy) Five candidates to replace Troy Aikman in the Fox broadcast booth.
- Tim Kelly (Audacy) Troy Aikman will make more in ESPN contract than he did in NFL career.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Tom Westerholm reports former Patriots WR Kenbrell Thompkins was ordered to pay back stolen COVID funds after he falsified identities to swipe over $130k.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Plain language of Personal Conduct Policy makes Cowboys voyeurism case more confusing.
