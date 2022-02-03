 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New England Patriots links 2/03/22 - Let the Mock Draft Season begin!

Daily news and links for Thursday

By Marima
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

  • Adam Maya (NFL.com) Bill Belichick salutes Tom Brady amid retirement: ‘The best player in NFL history.
  • Adam Rank (NFL.com) All-Tom Brady Team: Gronkowski, Seymour among best to have played with QB.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Where does Tom Brady’s finish rank among best final seasons in NFL history?
  • Danny Heifetz (The Ringer) The 2022 NFL Quarterback Commitment Index.
  • Danny Kelly (The Ringer) The Ringer’s 2022 NFL Draft Guide: Everything you need to know about the 2022 NFL draft, from our Big Board to our scouting reports and beyond.
  • Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: 2021 Contract Awards, starring Matthew Stafford among NFL’s best and worst signings of the year
  • Lance Zierlein & Chase Goodbread (NFL.com) 2022 Senior Bowl Day 2 standouts: RB prospect on track similar to Jets’ Michael Carter.
  • Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Report: Raiders are hiring Patriots Bo Hardegree as quarterbacks coach.
  • Sam Cooper (Yahoo! Sports) Jim Harbaugh to stay at Michigan after Vikings interview.
  • Matt Miller (TheDraftScout) 2022 NFL Draft: Each team’s perfect pick. Patriots: Team Needs: CB, Defense. Perfect Pick: LB Devin Lloyd, Utah. Addressing the cornerback position could be tempting, but if there is a run on them in the early and middle portions of Round 1 the Patriots could be on the outside looking in at the group. Watching the Buffalo Bills run all over New England in the playoffs, a fast linebacker with real range is a huge need. Devin Lloyd is that to a T and has elite size at 6’3” and 235 pounds.
  • Matt Miller (TheDraftScout) 7-Round Mock Draft. Pats pick Georgia LB Nakobe Dean at 21.
  • Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Washington Commanders get their quarterback of the future. Patriots pick Utah LB Devin Lloyd.

