New England Patriots links 2/03/22 - Let the Mock Draft Season begin!

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2022 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Statement from Bill Belichick on Tom Brady’s retirement.
- Mike Dussault says Mac Jones will represent the AFC in the Pro Bowl skills showdown.
- Tamara Brown reports Cody Davis launches a gaming program to help patients at children’s hospitals.
LOCAL LINKS
- Chad Finn says Boston sports fans have had it good for 20 years and tries to pinpoint the very best time among those best of times.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Jones, Patriots QBs named top ‘overperformers’ by NFL.com.
- Zack Cox passes along a report that the Patriots lose assistant coach Bo Hardegree to Josh McDaniels’ Raiders.
- Sean T. McGuire notes Nick Saban brushes off the idea of Bill O’Brien rejoining the Patriots.
- Karen Guregian writes about Bill Belichick’s statement on Tom Brady’s retirement, calling him the ‘best player in NFL history.’
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Thank you, Tom Brady…requires no thanks on his part.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) The side of Tom Brady, the GOAT, that I’ll remember. /Good read.
- Ricky Doyle wonders if Tom Brady left the Patriots out of his retirement announcement because “something massive” is coming?
- Christopher Price talks with Olivia Martinez, the widow of Tom Brady’s first throwing coach, who says Tom Brady’s retirement was a bittersweet day.
- Ricky Doyle relays Jim Gray on how he expects Tom Brady to approach retirement.
- Dakota Randall tells us the Patriots will face the newly rebranded Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium in the 2023 season.
- Evan Lazar picks his Day 2 Senior Bowl standouts.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Adam Maya (NFL.com) Bill Belichick salutes Tom Brady amid retirement: ‘The best player in NFL history.
- Adam Rank (NFL.com) All-Tom Brady Team: Gronkowski, Seymour among best to have played with QB.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Where does Tom Brady’s finish rank among best final seasons in NFL history?
- Danny Heifetz (The Ringer) The 2022 NFL Quarterback Commitment Index.
- Danny Kelly (The Ringer) The Ringer’s 2022 NFL Draft Guide: Everything you need to know about the 2022 NFL draft, from our Big Board to our scouting reports and beyond.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: 2021 Contract Awards, starring Matthew Stafford among NFL’s best and worst signings of the year
- Lance Zierlein & Chase Goodbread (NFL.com) 2022 Senior Bowl Day 2 standouts: RB prospect on track similar to Jets’ Michael Carter.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Report: Raiders are hiring Patriots Bo Hardegree as quarterbacks coach.
- Sam Cooper (Yahoo! Sports) Jim Harbaugh to stay at Michigan after Vikings interview.
- Matt Miller (TheDraftScout) 2022 NFL Draft: Each team’s perfect pick. Patriots: Team Needs: CB, Defense. Perfect Pick: LB Devin Lloyd, Utah. Addressing the cornerback position could be tempting, but if there is a run on them in the early and middle portions of Round 1 the Patriots could be on the outside looking in at the group. Watching the Buffalo Bills run all over New England in the playoffs, a fast linebacker with real range is a huge need. Devin Lloyd is that to a T and has elite size at 6’3” and 235 pounds.
- Matt Miller (TheDraftScout) 7-Round Mock Draft. Pats pick Georgia LB Nakobe Dean at 21.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Washington Commanders get their quarterback of the future. Patriots pick Utah LB Devin Lloyd.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Andrew Brandt (SI) Business of Football: How likely Is Brian Flores’s lawsuit to bring about systemic change?
- Conor Orr (SI) Brian Flores is fearless enough to force the NFL’s hand: Flores, recently regarded as a rising star in the coaching ranks, knows the consequences of speaking out in the NFL. He chose to, anyway.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Mickey Loomis: Brian Flores informed us of lawsuit after “very impressive” Tuesday interview.
- Ian O’Connor (NY Post) Brooklyn native Brian Flores won’t back down from NFL in discrimination fight.
- Andrew Callahan reports Brian Flores says he has had no contact with Bill Belichick since text reveal in lawsuit.
- Ryan Hannable notes Brian Flores says Bill Belichick did not know I was filing lawsuit, texts would be made public.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Brian Flores discusses the fallout from Bill Belichick’s accidental text.
- Jaclyn Hendricks (NY Post) Hue Jackson adds to Brian Flores scandal: I was offered money to tank games.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Sources: Hue Jackson may join Brian Flores lawsuit, claims to have proof that Browns incentivized tanking.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL must investigate tanking allegations against Dolphins, Browns.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Stephen Ross, Jimmy Haslam could be prosecuted for violating the Sports Bribery Act.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Fritz Pollard Alliance supports Brian Flores.
- Darren Hartwell notes Pats players, NFL stars show support for Brian Flores amid lawsuit.
- Tom Hanslin (CBS Sports Radio) Deion Branch on Brian Flores’ lawsuit: ‘We all know he deserves to be a head coach.’
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) NFL to investigate tanking allegations against Dolphins; owner Stephen Ross speaks.
- Jason Owens (Yahoo! Sports) Stephen Ross slams ‘malicious’ Brian Flores allegations, vows to ‘defend my personal integrity.’
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Why did NFL immediately claim the Brian Flores lawsuit is “without merit”?
- Jonathan Jones (CBS Sports) NFL insider: Brian Flores’ lawsuit shines bright light on lack of diversity in NFL head coaching hires.
- Kaelen Jones (The Ringer) Brian Flores’s lawsuit has brought the NFL’s black coaching crisis to its boiling point.
- Conor Orr (SI) What if black coaches just turn down interviews? /Some have.
