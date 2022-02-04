New England Patriots links 2/04/22 - Pats need an OC; Time to name a defensive coordinator too?

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault reports Mac Jones wins ‘Thread the Needle’ event at Pro Bowl Skills showdown.
- Mike Dussault’s 2001 Flashback: Magical ride ends with Patriots first Super Bowl championship.
- Patriots Unfiltered: Anniversary of SB XXXVI and SB LIII, Brian Flores’ lawsuit against NFL, Patriots at the Pro Bowl. (2 hours)
- 2001 - A Super Bowl Sound Odyssey: Episode seven, 20 years later. (75 min.)
- Photos: Best of James White on his birthday (Feb. 3)
LOCAL LINKS
- Jenna Ciccotelli says Mac Jones became the AFC hero at last night’s NFL Pro Bowl Skills Showdown.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Mac got skills: Patriots QB Mac Jones makes his mark at Pro Bowl weekend’s skills showdown.
- Zack Cox notes the Patriots don’t want to trust Mac Jones’ development to an unproven offensive coordinator after losing Josh McDaniels. Here’s what they’re looking for.
- Zack Cox passes along a report the Patriots and Bill O’Brien have ‘mutual interest’ in a reunion.
- Alex Barth talks about the unseen advantage of Bill O’Brien as the Patriots’ next offensive coordinator.
- Logan Mullen Patriots Rumors: Adam Gase eyed as possible Josh McDaniels successor. /Kill me now.
- Karen Guregian explores whether it’s time for Bill Belichick name an actual defensive coordinator in 2022, clear the logjam and have one voice in the room.
- Michael Hurley writes how a stunning amount of experience continues to depart the Pat’s coaching staff and front office.
- Tom E. Curran assesses the state of New England’s tight end position.
- Zack Cox notes Brian Hoyer reportedly plans to play in 2022 and wonders if he will remain in Foxboro.
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots Mailbag: Bill Belichick “thinking big” with external offensive coordinator hire.
- Zack Cox’ Patriots Mailbag: Tom Brady’s farewell, Pats’ OC search; Plus questions for Mac Jones in Year 2.
- Alex Barth says the Patriots reportedly met with two receivers on final day of Senior Bowl practices.
- Evan Lazar picks his Day 3 Senior Bowl standouts: WR Christian Watson & OT Trevor Penning.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Tom Brady reflects on time with Patriots, thanks ‘ALL’ in latest retrospective video.
- Bill Burt calls Tom Brady cool from beginning to end. ‘There have been quarterbacks who could do things Brady couldn’t.... But Brady had something over all of them, particularly when it mattered most — winning.’
- Dakota Randall highlights Chase Winovich honoring ‘legendary being’ Tom Brady in a nutty tribute video.
- Kevin Stone (NEFootballJournal) As a sports fan, witnessing Tom Brady’s career up close was everything you could ask for.
- Ryan Hannable notes Tom Brady is building a Miami mansion, reportedly resembling his Brookline home.
- Dakota Randall posts the two Sports Illustrated’s covers for Tom Brady retirement.
- Dakota Randall notes Tom Brady is reportedly drawing TV Network interest; Here’s what a contract could look like.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Tom Brady’s former coaches, teammates share stories about what made him great.
- Brian Phillips (The Ringer) The two sides of Tom Brady.
- Dan Lyons (SI) Report: Networks reaching out to Tom Brady about broadcast opportunities.
- Jeff Eisenberg (Yahoo! Sports) Will the NFL suffer a post-Tom Brady ratings dip? Here’s what experts say.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 56 things to know for Super Bowl LVI as Rams battle Bengals in Los Angeles.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) Simulating NFL starting quarterback changes: We projected offseason trade offers, free-agent deals and draft picks for 2022.
- Andrew Brandt (SI) Business of Football: The end of Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers era is imminent.
- Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) 2022 Senior Bowl: Daniel Jeremiah’s top 10 NFL draft winners from week of practice.
- Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports) 2022 Senior Bowl: Malik Willis, Jalen Tolbert and other players who improved their draft stock this week
- Bill Smith (NFL.com) 2022 NFL Draft: Seven takeaways from East-West Shrine Bowl.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) All-time Super Bowl QB rankings: Where do Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow slot in?
- Bryan Curtis (The Ringer) The doubters are running up the score: So many sports stories center on an athlete overcoming someone else’s doubts. We are all, it seems, underdogs.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Texans reportedly regard Brian Flores as a finalist for their head-coaching vacancy.
- Jack Baer (Yahoo! Sports) Jaguars hiring former Eagles HC Doug Pederson as Urban Meyer replacement.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) The NFL’s current draft system clearly incentivizes tanking.
- Jon Wertheim (SI) ‘The melody is the game’: Al Michaels still loves the booth. Leading up to his 11th Super Bowl on the call, and very likely his last game at NBC, the broadcaster gets deep into his craft.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Adam London relays Brian Flores reflecting on his Patriots tenure, ‘I have nothing but good memories there.’
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Brian Flores claims Giants’ decision to hire Brian Daboll was made with Bill Belichick’s influence.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) As Brian Flores speaks, the deeper he draws Bill Belichick into his class-action lawsuit against the NFL.
- Zack Cox relays the New York Giants statement disputing Brian Flores’ link between texts from Bill Belichick and their head-coaching decision.
- Madeline Coleman (SI) Browns owner says Hue Jackson’s allegation of being paid to lose is a ‘falsehood.’
- Michael Hurley says when he NFL has summarily rejected all of Brian Flores’ claims, saying they are without merit, Roger Goodell and the billionaire owners have forfeited their right to ever utter the word “integrity” again. /That shit left the bull a long time ago.
- Sally Jenkins (Washington Post) NFL owners are committed to diversity — until it’s their turn to make a hire.
- Candace Buckner (Washington Post) Protecting women: The victims of the Washington NFL franchise’s toxic workplace went to Capitol Hill for help. They expected too much.
- Edwin Duodu (NutsAndBoltsSports) Brian Flores lawsuit once again sheds light on the flaws of the NFL.
- Bill Speros (Bookies.com) Commentary: Flores lawsuit threatens NFL betting at its core.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ lawsuit continues to gain steam.
- Khari Thompson tells us six things to know about Brian Flores: player, coach and plaintiff against the NFL.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Corporate ownership may be the only way to fix certain issues with NFL teams. /Shirley, you can’t be serious.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) John Elway responds to “false and defamatory claims” made by Brian Flores.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Art Rooney II defends NFL diversity measures amid increased scrutiny on Rooney Rule.
- Wire Report (NFL.com) Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder denies allegations made against him during congressional roundtable; NFL issues statement. /The membership having issues.
