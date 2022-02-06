Patriots rooting guide: Who New England fans should root for in the Pro Bowl

While the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams are preparing for the upcoming Super Bowl, 30 other teams will have an eye on Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV, today: the 2022 Pro Bowl takes place in the Raiders’ arena, and it will also feature some members of the New England Patriots.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teamer Matthew Slater were all voted in on first ballot. Quarterback Mac Jones later joined them as an alternate. Today, all four of them will see action in the NFL’s all-star game.

So, who should Patriots fans root for? That one should be obvious, right?

3:00 p.m. ET: Pro Bowl

AFC vs. NFC: Go AFC! Obviously, we are rooting for the AFC representatives in this one: the four Patriots are all playing on that conference all-star team as opposed to the NFC’s, and would also benefit financially from a victory. The Pro Bowl winners each earn $80,000 compared to the $40,000 the losing team’s players will receive. | ESPN/ABC

Well, to be honest, $40,000 one way or another is not really that big a deal for all of these players. Even those on rookie contracts such as Mac Jones make a lot more during the season anyway. So, let’s try that one again because there is something else to root for entirely regardless of team affiliation.

AFC vs. NFC: Go no injuries! Players suffering injuries is always bad, no matter if it’s the Super Bowl, a regular season game or a training camp practice. However, the Pro Bowl is quite literally the least important event on the NFL calendar from a competitive perspective. Hopefully, all players participating will therefore emerge from the game without any injuries. | ESPN/ABC