New England Patriots links 2/07/22 - Monday madness: Pats in the Pro Bowl, draft prospects, #Deflategate

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault highlights how Mac Jones and J.C. Jackson stand out at the Pro Bowl.
- 2022 Pro Bowl Mic’d Up: Matt Judon (2.16 min. video) and J.C. Jackson (1.43 min. video)
- Highlights: Mac Jones shows off dance moves after turbo-boosted sprint through two-hand touch. (39 sec. video)
- Photo Gallery: Patriots at the Pro Bowl.
- Highlights: Matthew Judon’s top plays from the 2021 season. (5.53 min. video)
- Super Bowl LIII: Patriots vs. Rams highlights. (8.39 min. video)
- From NFL Network: Charles Davis, Daniel Jeremiah assess top performers from Senior Bowl (1.30 sec. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Hiring Patriots’ offensive coordinator looms as big decision for Bill Belichick; Billy O’s fit; Slate’s plan; More.
- Hayden Bird has the latest on Bill O’Brien’s potential return: The Bill Belichick-Nick Saban relationship could be central in Patriots’ offensive coordinator search.
- Darren Hartwell NFL Rumors: Could Adam Gase land Patriots’ offensive coordinator job? A look at his track record in both Miami and New York as head coach.
- Alex Barth recaps the top Patriots moments at the Pro Bowl, from Mac Jones dancing to J.C. Jackson living up to his nickname.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots QB Mac Jones stands out during AFC’s Pro Bowl win.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Mac Jones has big plans to improve this offseason, and one of his goals is extremely relatable.
- Evan Lazar feels this is a great year for the Patriots to need linebackers, with several popping at the Senior Bowl.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (PatriotMaven) Trent Sherfield is perfect candidate to replace Matthew Slater if he retires.
- Conor Roche tells us four things the Patriots can take from the Bengals’ Super Bowl run. 1. Find a top-end talent at receiver.
- Alex Barth’s Senior Bowl recap: 5 potential Patriots that stood out in Mobile.
- Conor Roche thumbnails six Senior Bowl standouts that could be intriguing fits for the Patriots.
- Alex Barth spotlights the 10 best Senior Bowl players drafted by Bill Belichick.
- Mike Dussault (PatsPropaganda) The 28-3 tee and me. /Good read.
- Karen Guregian talks Pedro Martinez’s endorsement, gifting Audis and tape ball: The last Tom Brady stories.
- Sports Final takes a look back at some of the most memorable interviews Tom Brady did with Steve Burton.
- Bob Socci’s Notebook: Reflections on talking about Tom Brady.
- Michael Hurley contends the Patriots didn’t lose all that much in Jimmy Garoppolo. It was only a dream.
- Michael Hurley discusses the new deflategate development showing “it was clear the NFL lied, when NFL general counsel Jeff Pash ordered that the records of all of the PSI data gathered from “random” games around the league during the 2015 season to be destroyed.”
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Much ado about nothing — New report casts negative light on NFL’s Deflategate probe of Patriots, Brady.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) From Playmakers: NFL general counsel Jeff Pash ordered expungement of 2015 air-pressure measurements. /Buncha lying, dirty rotters, all of them.
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: How the Bengals and their small scouting staff built a Super Bowl team; Plus, the Rams six years into the L.A. experience, top story lines, Matt Eberflus on his plans for Justin Fields and plenty from the Senior Bowl.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: On Jeopardy, Joe Burrow and Super Bowl 56—predawn drive into work with Bengals coach Zac Taylor.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) 2022 Pro Bowl: What we learned from AFC’s win over NFC.
- Paul Gutierrez (ESPN) NFL Pro Bowl 2022: Not much tackling, but plenty of fun as AFC hangs on.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Ugly play on display as Pro Bowl quarterbacks throw seven interceptions, fumble four times.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Steve Tasker says Matthew Slater’s special teams contributions should put him in the Hall of Fame.
- Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports) Senior Bowl 2022: Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey wins MVP, Malik Willis dazzles with his legs, more key takeaways.
- Mike Triplett (ESPN) Which teams draft the most Senior Bowl players, and what’s the benefit? Patriots tied for 8th.
- The Daily Coach (Substack) The football coach and the data: There is nuance to numbers — and we as leaders have an obligation to read between the lines and try to put information in context.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Dolphins announce deal with Mike McDaniel.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Report: Texans are in talks with Lovie Smith to become head coach.
- Kevin Seifert (ESPN) Referee Tony Corrente among eight NFL officials retiring after 2021 season.
- Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) Super Bowl 2022: A casual fan’s guide to everything you could possibly want to know about the Rams and Bengals.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 56 things to know for Super Bowl LVI as Rams battle Bengals in Los Angeles.
- Thomas Neumann (TouchdownWire) Ranking every Super Bowl from best to worst. /No, no, no... all wrong.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Super Bowl all-time 53-man roster: Tom Brady, Jerry Rice among players who have dominated on biggest stage.
- Mike Goodpaster (TheGruelingTruth) Ranking the 7 worst coaches to ever win a Super Bowl.
- Albert Breer (SI) Friday Game Plan: The NFL’s problems with diversity stem from the owners; Plus, top battles in the draft, Super Bowl prop bets and one more Tom Brady story.
- Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Packers trade Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, Eagles take three on defense. Pats pick Washington CB Trent McDuffie at 21.
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) How long could Tom Brady really have kept playing?
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Is Tom Brady on track to be the primary owner of an NFL team?
- Paul Lanterman (ESPN) 55 Super Bowl rings, 55 stories.
- Chris Nashawaty (SI) The long, strange relationship between the Super Bowl and Hollywood.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Jeremy Fowler (ESPN) Roger Goodell: Results of NFL’s coaching diversity efforts ‘unacceptable’. /Goodell channels Captain Renault and is “shocked, shocked” to find hiring discrimination going on in his establishment.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Under the ‘influence?’ — Belichick’s role in Flores-Giants interview process called into question.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Flores dragging Belichick further into his lawsuit, burning yet another bridge.
- Jason Mastrodonato says the NFL is embarrassing itself with its poor response to Brian Flores’ lawsuit
- Michael DiLiello (Conduct Detrimental) The Ross Effect: What a fiduciary requirement would do to professional sports.
- Tisha Thompson (ESPN) Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has say in whether findings from NFL’s investigation of team are released.
- Madeline Coleman (SI) Congress questions independence of NFL’s investigation of alleged workplace misconduct at Washington.
- Jason Owens (Yahoo! Sports) Saints RB Alvin Kamara arrested on battery charge in Las Vegas after playing in Pro Bowl.
