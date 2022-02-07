The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl was, as expected, a snoozefest. Despite 76 points being scored — the AFC all-star squad ended up beating its NFC equivalent with a final score of 41-35 — the game lacked any real competition and, at times, seemed more like a scrimmage than a contest featuring some of the biggest stars in the league.

Among them were four members of the New England Patriots. Cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teamer Matthew Slater were voted to the Pro Bowl on first ballot, with quarterback Mac Jones later joining them as a replacement player.

Slater had a quiet afternoon with virtually no special teams being played, but he was used as a safety at one point. The other three representing the Patriots, meanwhile, saw more prominent action.

Judon started the game on defense, while Jackson had three tackles and one of the early big plays of the game when he picked off Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in the end zone:

A former undrafted rookie intercepting a Seahawks quarterback in the end zone is nothing new, although this play happened in a vastly different setting than Malcolm Butler’s Super Bowl-sealing pick. Still, Jackson showcased some good concentration to grab the pass that went through the hands of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Mac Jones’ day started in the second quarter, and he immediately connected with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson for a touchdown.

While Jones did throw an interception on his next attempt — a 4th-and-15 from the AFC 25-yard line in place of a kickoff — he had a good overall performance. The rookie entered the game as his conference’s top option in the third period and immediately led the offense on a 95-yard touchdown drive.

Jones capped off the series himself with a 6-yard touchdown pass to the Las Vegas Raiders’ Hunter Renfrow:

In total, the Patriots’ starting quarterback ended his first appearance in the Pro Bowl with 12 pass completions on 16 attempts for 112 yards as well as one touchdown and one interception. He also went 1-for-2 on two-point tries, completing a pass on the first and getting sacked on the second.