Patriots sign defensive tackle Bill Murray to futures pact

The New England Patriots announced the signing of defensive tackle Bill Murray to a futures contract on Monday.

Murray, 24, entered the league as part of the organization’s undrafted class in 2020. The William & Mary product spent his initial two campaigns on the practice squad after finishing his FCS career as a team captain and two-time All-Colonial Athletic Association selection.

Prior to clearing waivers at the 53-man roster deadline last August, Murray registered two sacks through 81 defensive snaps in the preseason. He was also credited by Pro Football Focus for seven quarterback hurries, two stops and one batted pass.

Murray, listed at 6-foot-4, 295 pounds, marks the 10th player to reach a futures agreement with the Patriots.

Fellow defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale did so in January along with running back Devine Ozigbo, wide receivers Malcolm Perry, Tre Nixon and Kristian Wilkerson, offensive linemen Will Sherman, Arlington Hambright and Drew Desjarlais, as well as kicker Quinn Nordin.