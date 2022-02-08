New England Patriots links 2/08/22 - Oh, say can you see: O.C. & J.C. highlight the news for Tues

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2022 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Patriots sign defensive lineman Bill Murray to a future contract.
LOCAL LINKS
- Karen Guregian explains why the Patriots should take a page out of the Bengals’ playbook: Their offense won’t be respected by any defense, unless the cast around Mac Jones improves.
- Nick Goss highlights Rodney Harrison identifying a key area Mac Jones needs to improve during the offseason.
- Ryan Hannable’s Sunday 7: Outside-the-box option for the Patriots OC; Looking ahead, the Patriots will obviously do something special for Brady; More.
- CBS Boston points out two potential snags that may prevent a Bill O’Brien-Patriots reunion.
- Andy Hart feels like it’s Bill O’Brien or bust for the vacant Patriots’ offensive coordinator job.
- Dakota Randall suggests a Brian Flores-Patriots reunion still feels unlikely, even as coaching vacancies dry up.
- Darren Hartwell takes a look at who may be the ‘dark horse’ offensive coordinator candidates for the Pats.
- Noah Farb (BostonSportsWave) Exploring J.C. Jackson’s future with the Patriots: What are New England’s options?
- David Latham (LastWordOnSports) JC Jackson should be New England Patriots top priority.
- Jerry Trotta (MusketFire) JC Jackson probably just made his final interception with the Patriots.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots sign DT Bill Murray to futures contract for 2022: The College of William and Mary product joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2020.
- Dakota Randall explains why this Sunday’s Super Bowl might be a unique viewing experience for many Pats fans.
- Isaiah Houde (PatriotsWire) Here’s what Sean McVay learned from Super Bowl LIII loss to Patriots.
- Jerry Trotta (MusketFire) 3 players the Patriots could reasonably trade to save cap space.
- Jerry Trotta (MusketFire) Patriots’ draft and personnel gaffes from 2017-2020 has led to troubling offseason.
- Khari Thompson tells us ESPN’s latest two-round mock draft has the Patriots double up on defense: No. 21 - Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. and No. 54 Wyoming LB Chad Muma.
- Brent Schwartz (PatriotsWire) The evolution of Tom Brady through 12 under-appreciated performances.
- Leslie Monteiro (GuyBostonSports) We’ll miss Tom Brady.
- Darren Hartwell highlights Josh McDaniels explaining he’s not the control freak he’s been portrayed to be.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Best of Social Media: The New England Patriots at the 2022 Pro Bowl.
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper and Andy Hart discuss the Patriots 2021 season, the coaching carousel, defense, and tight ends. (35 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph discuss the latest news on DeflateGate, the Pats’ performances at the Pro Bowl and take an early look at the 2022 NFL Draft. (46 min.)
- Patriots Talk podcast: Tom E. Curran and Rodney Harrison talk Mac Jones’ rookie season, the softness of the Patriots defense, Brian Flores and more. (19 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: Why Lovie Smith is a surprising choice for the Texans; Plus, what Mike McDaniel means for Tua Tagovailoa, Josh McDaniels on his relationship with Derek Carr and much more.
- Corey Seeley (TheDraftScout) TMF: Mock Draft Edition! Plus: Super Bowl predictions.
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) NFL coach hirings: Time to bag the carrot, apply the stick when it comes to enforcing flawed Rooney Rule.
- Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (USA Today) Saints to hire Dennis Allen to be Sean Payton’s replacement as head coach, per reports.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Grading 2022 NFL head coaching hires: Giants, Jaguars hit home runs; Texans make puzzling move.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Tom Brady: I’m not looking to come out of retirement, but never say never.
- Matt Miller (TheDraftScout) 2022 Senior Bowl stock watch. 1. Liberty QB Malik Willis.
- Steve Gardner (USA Today) Super Bowl 2022: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams odds, date, time, TV, halftime show details.
- Dante Koplowitz-Fleming (NFL.com) NFL overreactions, Super Bowl LVI edition: Joe Burrow & Ja’Marr Chase the new Montana & Rice?
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Want a Super Bowl LVI luxury suite? Or front-row seats at the 50? Here’s what it’ll cost you.
- Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com) Super Bowl LVI odds: Five favorite picks, five that are murky in Rams-Bengals.
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) Top 10 team turnarounds of Super Bowl era. 3. 2001 Patriots.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) New Deflategate revelations paint the NFL in a bad light during infamous saga with Tom Brady and Patriots.
- Jason Mastrodonato explains the report of the NFL erasing evidence in Deflategate should come as no surprise.
- Matt Dolloff says the new deflategate report confirms what people with brains already assumed.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Brian Flores claims, through counsel, that he didn’t get Texans job due to lawsuit.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Roger Goodell insults everybody’s intelligence with “independent expert” response to Brian Flores’ lawsuit.
