New England Patriots links 2/08/22 - Oh, say can you see: O.C. & J.C. highlight the news for Tues

Daily news and links for Tuesday

By Marima
/ new

NFL Pro Bowl
Jack[son] be nimble, Jack[son] be quick, Jack[son] jump over the candlestick pylon
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: Why Lovie Smith is a surprising choice for the Texans; Plus, what Mike McDaniel means for Tua Tagovailoa, Josh McDaniels on his relationship with Derek Carr and much more.
  • Corey Seeley (TheDraftScout) TMF: Mock Draft Edition! Plus: Super Bowl predictions.
  • Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) NFL coach hirings: Time to bag the carrot, apply the stick when it comes to enforcing flawed Rooney Rule.
  • Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (USA Today) Saints to hire Dennis Allen to be Sean Payton’s replacement as head coach, per reports.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Grading 2022 NFL head coaching hires: Giants, Jaguars hit home runs; Texans make puzzling move.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Tom Brady: I’m not looking to come out of retirement, but never say never.
  • Matt Miller (TheDraftScout) 2022 Senior Bowl stock watch. 1. Liberty QB Malik Willis.
  • Steve Gardner (USA Today) Super Bowl 2022: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams odds, date, time, TV, halftime show details.
  • Dante Koplowitz-Fleming (NFL.com) NFL overreactions, Super Bowl LVI edition: Joe Burrow & Ja’Marr Chase the new Montana & Rice?
  • Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Want a Super Bowl LVI luxury suite? Or front-row seats at the 50? Here’s what it’ll cost you.
  • Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com) Super Bowl LVI odds: Five favorite picks, five that are murky in Rams-Bengals.
  • Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) Top 10 team turnarounds of Super Bowl era. 3. 2001 Patriots.

EXTRACURRICULAR

