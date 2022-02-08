After losing both coordinator Josh McDaniels and assistant quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree to the Las Vegas Raiders, the New England Patriots are expected to add a familiar face to their offensive staff: according to a report by Sport Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Patriots will bring back former assistant Joe Judge.

Judge will serve as an offensive assistant, although it remains to be seen which responsibilities his role eventually carries.

A member of both the Nick Saban and Bill Belichick coaching trees, Judge originally arrived in New England in 2012 to serve as special teams assistant under Scott O’Brien. When O’Brien retired after the 2014 season, Judge took over as the Patriots’ kicking game coordinator. He held the role through the 2019 season.

During his last year with the team, Judge also became more involved with the offensive side of the ball: coaching the wide receivers was added to his plate. While the position group struggled mightily — primarily a result of circumstances rather than coaching — he left the Patriots in 2020 to take over as the Giants’ head coach.

New York showed some promise during Judge’s first season, going 6-10 and finishing second in the NFC East. The team failed to build on this record in 2021, though, and moved in the opposite direction. Judge was fired earlier this year after a 4-13 season.

Now, the 40-year-old is set to return to New England. Bringing him back into the fold will likely not remain the only change to the Patriots’ offensive staff.