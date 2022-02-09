New England Patriots links 2/09/22 - Leap year: Mac Jones, Rhamondre Stevenson ready to jump

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2022 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Patriots hire Joe Judge as offensive assistant.
- Mike Dussault discusses Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback.
- Erik Scalavino tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Coaching carousel continues.
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Award season has arrived.
- This or That: Vegas edition with J.C. Jackson. (30 sec. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered 2/8: Coaching carousel around the NFL; What to expect from Mac Jones in Year Two; Pro Bowl recap. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss reports Joe Judge is returning to the Patriots as an offensive assistant. ‘In past years, Belichick hasn’t always given out titles at the outset when filling out his coaching staff. Judge’s role, assuming there are no unexpected holdups, could depend on other additions to the staff.’
- Andrew Callahan talks about Joe Judge’s return to New England after being fired from the Giants last month.
- Zack Cox suggests the Patriots might not hire an official Josh McDaniels replacement for 2022.
- Ryan Hannable notes Tedy Bruschi says Bill Belichick needs to name defensive coordinator for 2022.
- Mike Reiss hears from Rhamondre Stevenson, the bruising back New England can build around, reflecting on a ‘stressful, successful’ rookie year and his plans to focus on the passing game in the offseason.
- Khari Thompson says the Patriots might not be willing to pay J.C. Jackson big money just yet, but PFF salary cap analyst Brad Spielberger suggested that using the franchise tag on him could ensure they don’t lose him.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Patriots offseason preview: Where does New England stand at WR and TE?
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots Notebook: So much for ‘integrity of the game.’
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Senior Bowl wrap up, Deflategate revelation and Joe Judge returns.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Cooper Kupp knew Kendrick Bourne was going to be impactful in the NFL.
- Dakota Randall shares a video of Mac Jones mic’d-up at the end of Sunday’s NFL Pro Bowl.
- Phil Perry explains why OBJ admitting he was close to becoming a Patriot is a good sign.
- Sean T. McGuire further unpacks Odell Beckham Jr.’s conversation with Bill Belichick.
- Evan Lazar says this Super Bowl matchup highlights the McVay-Shanahan influence taking over the NFL.
- Sean Sylver looks back at Patriots history in his Spirit of ‘96 3-part series. Part 1: Patriots at the crossroads. Part 2: Patriots learning to fly.
- Michael Hurley makes his Super Bowl pick: Is Joe Burrow cool enough to overcome Rams’ dominance at the line?
- One Patriots Place podcast: Clare, Murph, Steve and Derek take a look at the Patriots draft options and discuss what’s going down in coaching town. (70 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) How each AFC team can supplant the Bengals at Super Bowl LVII. The Patriots must: replenish the defense in 2022 like they did the offense in 2021.
- Kevin Clark (The Ringer) The Bengals rebuild will be the envy of the NFL: How replicable is it?
- John Breech (CBS Sports) Rob Gronkowski seems to be eyeing the Bengals as his next possible team if he plays in 2022.
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes: Kenny Pickett a likely Panthers pick at No. 6 and more draft insight from scouts and execs.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Ranking every Super Bowl QB matchup. 1. Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes.
- Mitch Goldich (SI) In reshaping the rules, Have we written Devin Hester—or future Hesters—out of football?
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Ranking NFL’s 9 new head coaches: Vikings, Bears find best hires for 2022; Raiders edge Texans for worst. /Really??
- John Gonzalez (SI) SoFi Stadium went up—and then everything changed. Crushing traffic, soaring rents and residents forced out. The home of Super Bowl LVI brought prosperity to Inglewood, but at what cost?
- Lance Zierlein (NFL.com) 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Two trades; Bucs, Steelers find successors to Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger. Pats pick Utah LB Devin Lloyd at 21.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Aaron Rodgers traded; Senior Bowl stars sneak into Round 1. Pats pick Utah LB Devin Lloyd at 21.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL Mock Draft 2022. Pats pick Georgia ILB Nakobe Dean at 21.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Super Bowl 2022 pick: Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford light up scoreboard in Bengals-Rams thriller.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) 2022 Super Bowl prediction, pick, date, time, TV: Bengals and Rams play super thriller that goes down to wire.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Dan Wetzel (Yahoo! Sports) As new Deflategate details emerge, this remains the same: NFL owes Tom Brady a long, overdue apology. /That would be a start.
- Jason Owens (Yahoo! Sports) TV host turned mogul Byron Allen making bid for Broncos as NFL’s first Black owner.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Civil rights leaders call for replacement of Rooney Rule.
“That’s why we’ve argued that the single-owner system has become the real cause of the problem. A corporate structure, featuring a diverse and inclusive board of directors and layers and levels of checks and balances and committees and accountability would work better than having an emperor with full and total and continuous and unquestioned power over a team.”
/I disagree. Right now, an owner can be held accountable if the league wants to hold them accountable. Adding layers, levels and committees would obscure the actual decision-makers and make it harder to hold anyone accountable - which is probably the point (see: Snyder, Dan).
- Richard Johnson (SI) This is not just a time to create more pipelines. It is time to simply hire more black coaches. ‘It’s an easy answer to a complicated issue, but the powers that be are adding unneeded layers to the process that prevent real change from actually happening.’
- Dani Mohr (Sporting News) Why Eric Bieniemy may leave Chiefs after failing to secure head coaching job.
- Ron Borges (TalkOfFame) Existence of Rooney Rule proves damning to NFL’s argument against Brian Flores.
- Jason Owens (Yahoo! Sports) Texans GM Nick Caserio denies that Brian Flores lawsuit influenced coaching search.
- Shalise Manza Young (Yahoo! Sports) How many misdeeds can the NFL weather? Wealthy team owners seem intent on finding out.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL knew police wanted to speak to Alvin Kamara before Pro Bowl began.
