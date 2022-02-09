New England Patriots links 2/09/22 - Leap year: Mac Jones, Rhamondre Stevenson ready to jump

TEAM TALK

Dan Wetzel (Yahoo! Sports) As new Deflategate details emerge, this remains the same: NFL owes Tom Brady a long, overdue apology. /That would be a start.

(Yahoo! Sports) As new Deflategate details emerge, this remains the same: NFL owes Tom Brady a long, overdue apology. /That would be a start. Jason Owens (Yahoo! Sports) TV host turned mogul Byron Allen making bid for Broncos as NFL’s first Black owner.

(Yahoo! Sports) TV host turned mogul Byron Allen making bid for Broncos as NFL’s first Black owner. Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Civil rights leaders call for replacement of Rooney Rule.

“That’s why we’ve argued that the single-owner system has become the real cause of the problem. A corporate structure, featuring a diverse and inclusive board of directors and layers and levels of checks and balances and committees and accountability would work better than having an emperor with full and total and continuous and unquestioned power over a team.”

/I disagree. Right now, an owner can be held accountable if the league wants to hold them accountable. Adding layers, levels and committees would obscure the actual decision-makers and make it harder to hold anyone accountable - which is probably the point (see: Snyder, Dan).