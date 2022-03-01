New England Patriots links 3/01/22 - How Pats can hit on high-end talent

TEAM TALK
- Erik Scalavino’s free agent forecast: Quarterbacks.
- Mike Dussault reports that with the NFL’s announcement of 2022’s international host teams, the Patriots’ chances of playing outside of the United States have narrowed.
- Patriots’ director of scouting administration Nancy Meier was highlighted in the league’s “Next Woman Up” series: Five things we learned.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) 2022 NFL important dates: The NFL has released its 2022 calendar, highlighted by the start of the new league year on March 16 and the 2022 NFL Draft from April 28-30.
- Zack Cox presents his NFL Combine 2022 Primer: Everything Patriots fans need to know.
- Zack Cox explains how the Patriots need a ‘backer boost this offseason. For much of this season, the Pats’ LBs looked like the second coming of the 2019 Boogeymen. Down the stretch, not so much.
- Isaiah Houde (PatriotsWire) Patriots offseason preview: Where does New England stand at DL?
- Zack Cox thumbnails five wideout prospects that should be on the Patriots’ radar in the draft.
- Keagan Stiefel and Ryan Spagnoli put together a Google doc spreadsheet of everything you need on over 200 prospects.
- Karen Guregian says gathering J.C. Jackson intel will be high on the Patriots’ to-do list at the combine.
- John Sarianides (NEFootballJournal) Patriots type players to watch at the Combine this weekend.
- David Mansfield (LastWordOnSports) High-end talent is what the New England Patriots need.
- Matt Dolloff highlights ESPN’s Bill Barnwell proposing a big trade idea for the Patriots if they want to bring in more high-end talent.
- Tom E. Curran explores whether J.C. Jackson is a Patriots need or a luxury item.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) The latest on J.C. Jackson and the Patriots — Free agency, franchise tag and More.
- Sean T. McGuire relays NFL writer Gregg Rosenthal ranks J.C. Jackson 3rd on his top-101 players set to hit the open market in March.
- John Sarianides (NEFootballJournal) Five ways the Patriots could create extra cap space.
- Jerry Trotta (MusketFire) Three Patriots who should not be cap casualties this offseason.
- Thomas Carannante (MusketFire) Three teams that might call Patriots for Isaiah Wynn trade. 1. Shaq Mason.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) LeGarrette Blount explains what he likes about Rhamondre Stevenson.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Lawrence Guy offers inside look at Christian Barmore’s development.
- Mike Reiss takes us inside Matt Groh’s unique journey to be Patriots director of player personnel. /Good read.
- Zack Cox notes the Patriots won’t play in Germany In 2022 but an international game is still a possibility.
- Zack Cox wonders if the return of the Patriots’ throwbacks will be delayed by supply chain issues.
- Phil Perry puts together a seven-round NFL mock draft: Forecasting every Patriots pick.
- Nick Caruso (BostonSportsWave) Patriots mock draft 2.0: Replacing J.C. Jackson. Pats pick Washington CB Trent McDuffie at 21; More.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate is joined by Miguel ‘PatsCap’ Benzan, who provides expert analysis on the potential fate of CB J.C. Jackson, Patriots free agents, and in a segment unique to Locked On Patriots, Miguel ‘sets the record straight’ on the various cap myths floating around Patriots media. (46 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: Why Kyler Murray’s contract is suddenly an issue; Plus, how a condensed schedule is hurting the combine, how the overtime rules debate could play out, and more.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Changes coming to Scouting Combine, including big fan presence, music during workouts.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan among coaches bypassing Scouting Combine.
- Combine tracker (NFL.com) 2022 NFL Combine: Meet this year’s participants.
- Jesse Pantuosco (Audacy) Draft expert Todd McShay calls Kenny Pickett a ‘poor man’s Mac Jones’.
- Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Draft: Answering combine’s burning questions, including who will erupt and who needs a big workout.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Breaking down the top five prospects at each defensive position heading into the combine.
- Jim Reineking (USA Today) NFL Scouting Combine: Bo Jackson, J.J. Watt among most head-turning performances.
- Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) Top 50: 2022 NFL Draft prospect rankings 2.0.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Top 101 NFL free agents of 2022: Davante Adams, Chris Godwin lead off ranking.
- Aaron Wilson (ProFootballNetwork) Dont’a Hightower free agency profile: Potential landing spots, contract situation, stats, and more.
- Kristopher Knox (Bleacher Report) NFL Free Agency 2022: Best potential bargain at every position.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Aaron Rodgers, Kyler Murray and Deshaun Watson are center stage as NFL’s offseason QB market takes shape.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Troy Vincent: We’ll see if philosophy on taunting penalties has changed. /Will we? Or will Troy just throw out the evidence?
- Joe Lucia (Awful Announcing) NFL announces international games host teams: Bucs in Germany, Cardinals in Mexico, Jaguars, Packers, Saints in England.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Jaguars, Raiders will square off in the Hall of Fame game.
- Corey Seeley (The Draft Scout) 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Kenny Pickett lands with Saints as new era begins in New Orleans. Pats pick Utah LB Devin Lloyd at 21.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Troy Aikman hopes working relationship with Joe Buck continues at ESPN.
- Jay Rigdon (Awful Announcing) Sean Payton could end up weighing offers from both Amazon and Fox: It feels like we’re headed for at least a year of Sean Payton on television (or whatever Amazon counts as.)
- Jay Rigdon (Awful Announcing) The wild Kyler Murray statement shows the perils of negotiating through the media
- Andrew Limberg (Audacy) Laser technology could be a game changer for accuracy in NFL: If it’s a game of inches shouldn’t we be able to accurately measure them.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Study finds 208 million Americans watched at least part of Super Bowl LVI.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Ryan Young (Yahoo! Sports) Jerry Jones, son Stephen address Cowboys cheerleaders voyeurism settlement.
Loading comments...