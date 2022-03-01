 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New England Patriots links 3/01/22 - How Pats can hit on high-end talent

Daily news and links for Tuesday

By Marima
New England Patriots Vs. Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium
Christian Barmore was a huge hit in last year’s draft
Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

  • Erik Scalavino’s free agent forecast: Quarterbacks.
  • Mike Dussault reports that with the NFL’s announcement of 2022’s international host teams, the Patriots’ chances of playing outside of the United States have narrowed.
  • Patriots’ director of scouting administration Nancy Meier was highlighted in the league’s “Next Woman Up” series: Five things we learned.

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: Why Kyler Murray’s contract is suddenly an issue; Plus, how a condensed schedule is hurting the combine, how the overtime rules debate could play out, and more.
  • Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Changes coming to Scouting Combine, including big fan presence, music during workouts.
  • Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan among coaches bypassing Scouting Combine.
  • Combine tracker (NFL.com) 2022 NFL Combine: Meet this year’s participants.
  • Jesse Pantuosco (Audacy) Draft expert Todd McShay calls Kenny Pickett a ‘poor man’s Mac Jones’.
  • Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Draft: Answering combine’s burning questions, including who will erupt and who needs a big workout.
  • Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Breaking down the top five prospects at each defensive position heading into the combine.
  • Jim Reineking (USA Today) NFL Scouting Combine: Bo Jackson, J.J. Watt among most head-turning performances.
  • Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) Top 50: 2022 NFL Draft prospect rankings 2.0.
  • Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Top 101 NFL free agents of 2022: Davante Adams, Chris Godwin lead off ranking.
  • Aaron Wilson (ProFootballNetwork) Dont’a Hightower free agency profile: Potential landing spots, contract situation, stats, and more.
  • Kristopher Knox (Bleacher Report) NFL Free Agency 2022: Best potential bargain at every position.
  • Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Aaron Rodgers, Kyler Murray and Deshaun Watson are center stage as NFL’s offseason QB market takes shape.
  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Troy Vincent: We’ll see if philosophy on taunting penalties has changed. /Will we? Or will Troy just throw out the evidence?
  • Joe Lucia (Awful Announcing) NFL announces international games host teams: Bucs in Germany, Cardinals in Mexico, Jaguars, Packers, Saints in England.
  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Jaguars, Raiders will square off in the Hall of Fame game.
  • Corey Seeley (The Draft Scout) 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Kenny Pickett lands with Saints as new era begins in New Orleans. Pats pick Utah LB Devin Lloyd at 21.
  • Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Troy Aikman hopes working relationship with Joe Buck continues at ESPN.
  • Jay Rigdon (Awful Announcing) Sean Payton could end up weighing offers from both Amazon and Fox: It feels like we’re headed for at least a year of Sean Payton on television (or whatever Amazon counts as.)
  • Jay Rigdon (Awful Announcing) The wild Kyler Murray statement shows the perils of negotiating through the media
  • Andrew Limberg (Audacy) Laser technology could be a game changer for accuracy in NFL: If it’s a game of inches shouldn’t we be able to accurately measure them.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Study finds 208 million Americans watched at least part of Super Bowl LVI.

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Ryan Young (Yahoo! Sports) Jerry Jones, son Stephen address Cowboys cheerleaders voyeurism settlement.

