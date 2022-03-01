The New England Patriots — along with the rest of the NFL world, have their attention set on this week’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

According to Armando Salguero of Outkick, the team will meet with three of the top rated wide receiver prospects in the 2022 class. Alabama’s Jameson Williams, Ohio State’s Chris Olave, and Arkansas’ Treylon Burks will all have an opportunity to talk football with New England at the beginning of the week.

Williams, an outstanding deep threat who averaged 47.6 yards per touchdown reception, will not participate in on field drills this week after tearing his ACL in the National Championship game on January 10. This likely puts his interview process under an added spotlight as it will be all that teams can come away from the combine with.

Olave, a longtime starter at Ohio State, will enter combine week having had his name out of the spotlight for several months. He did not play in the Buckeyes’ Rose Bowl victory on January 1st and chose not to compete at the Senior Bowl last month. This week will be his first exposure to the public draft process.

Burks, a physical receiver who stands at 6-foot-3 — 225 pounds, will also make his first foray into the public draft process this week. Expected to test well, putting together a string of strong interviews could help him leave a big time impression on teams.

New England also met with wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs at the Senior Bowl earlier this month, beginning to put together what looks to be a strong book on this years class of receivers. By continuing to meet with this years crop, the Patriots have only served to further implant the idea into fans’ minds that they could give Mac Jones a new weapon in April.