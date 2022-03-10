New England Patriots links 3/10/22 - In with the old: Which former Pats could return in free agency?

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2022 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Mike Dussault’s 2022 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers.
- Erik Scalavino’s 2022 Free Agent Forecast: Safeties.
- Mike Dussault takes a look at some former Pats that are due to hit the open market and could potentially fill some needs for the team in a second stint.
- Alexandra Francisco notes Mac Jones walks grounds at The Players Championship while home in Jacksonville.
- Alexandra Francisco reports the Patriots host TAPS Young Adult Experience for surviving children and siblings of fallen military members.
LOCAL LINKS
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) One question for the Patriots on offense, defense, special teams ahead of free agency.
- Mark Daniels makes his Patriots free agency predictions to see who will stay and who’s likely to leave.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Future in Foxboro? — Predicting the fate of the Patriots pending free agents.
- Alex Barth takes a look at top prospects from the Patriots’ favorite schools.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Previewing the positions: Are the Patriots set for a reboot at cornerback in 2022?
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) 7 cornerbacks the Patriots should target in 2022 free agency.
- Steve Atkinson (NutsandBoltsSports) Steve’s Draft Board: Cornerbacks the Patriots could draft.
- Andrew Callahan’s Patriots free agency preview: Allen Robinson and other potential wide receiver targets.
- Tom E. Curran suggests the Patriots should rescue Tyler Lockett from Seattle’s fire sale.
- Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) The tight endage report.
- Dakota Randall considers whether Evan Engram could be an unconventional solution to the Patriots’ slot WR need.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Report: Patriots aggressively researching targets in WR, LB markets.
- Dakota Randall Patriots Rumors: New England has ‘couple targets’ for linebacker help: Pats have three LBs set to hit free agency.
- Ian Glendon (FullPressCoverage) NFL Rumors: Jimmy Garopollo, Deshaun Watson, J.C. Jackson.
- Karen Guregian points out how Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler loom as Patriots’ spoiler in free agency and the draft.
- Khari Thompson highlights Todd McShay’s new mock draft that has the Patriots taking explosive Georgia LB Nakobe Dean in the first round.
- Logan Mullen passes along a report on what the Falcons wanted in a Calvin Ridley trade before his suspension for gambling on games.
- Andy Hart compares Aaron Rodgers’ huge deal for big money to stay in Green Bay to what Tom Brady was looking for when he moved on from New England a few years ago.
- Dakota Randall highlights Kyle Van Noy thanking New England (again) after his release, ‘I have nothing but love.’
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper and NFL Network’s Mike Giardi discuss the combine, free agency and of course, a little bit of tight endage. (28 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper discuss the Patriots free agent options at wide receiver and the best tight end prospects from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. (55 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes: How Russell Wilson trade happened and what execs say about it, plus the latest trade buzz.
- Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: Are the Packers Done With Jordan Love? Plus, why Russell Wilson was traded, draft buzz and more.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Asking prices for Allen Robinson and other intriguing offensive players with expiring contracts.
- Gary Gramling and Conor Orr (SI) NFL free agency 2022: Ranking the top 221 players.
- Ari Meirov (PFF) 2022 NFL Free Agency: 10 players who could get more money than expected.
- Sam Monson (PFF) Five teams that should spend big in 2022 NFL free agency. No Pats.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Eight franchise tags handed out this year.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Carson Wentz traded to Commanders: Jordan Love, Kirk Cousins among seven potential 2022 QB options for Colts.
- Nora Princiotti (The Ringer) Let the Jimmy Garoppolo sweepstakes begin.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) Ranking most interesting NFL teams in free agency from Nos. 1-32. Patriots 12th.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Draft top 50 prospect rankings: WRs and edge rushers dominate big board.
- Team (TheDraftScout) 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Former NFL scout predicts the first round. Pats pick Utah LB Devin Lloyd at 21. “The ideal scheme fit for the Patriots as they move on from Kyle Van Noy. Lloyd has the length, quickness, toughness, and three-down ability the Patriots are sorely lacking. That entire defense looked old to end the season, so expect a lot of resources thrown that way.”
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL Mock Draft 2022, 3-round edition. Pats pick Alabama WR Jameson Williams at 21.
- Brad Spielberger (PFF) 2022 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. at 21.
- Corey Seeley and Mello (TheDraftScout) 2022 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Alabama WR Jameson Williams at 21.
- Buddy Andrade (E2GSports) Two-round post-Wilson trade mock draft. Pats pick Arkansas WR Treylon Burks at 21.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Shalise Manza Young (Yahoo! Sports) NFL’s buzzy offseason shouldn’t distract from league’s ugly truths.
- Michael Hurley notes Brian Flores’ lawyer urges Roger Goodell to avoid hypocrisy, keep case out of ‘secret’ arbitration.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Brian Flores files letter to oppose sending case to arbitration.
- Don Van Natta Jr. (ESPN) Woman sues Jerry Jones, alleges Dallas Cowboys owner paid her mother to conceal that he was her biological father.
