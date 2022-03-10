 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New England Patriots links 3/10/22 - In with the old: Which former Pats could return in free agency?

Daily news and links for Thursday

By Marima
  • Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes: How Russell Wilson trade happened and what execs say about it, plus the latest trade buzz.
  • Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: Are the Packers Done With Jordan Love? Plus, why Russell Wilson was traded, draft buzz and more.
  • Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Asking prices for Allen Robinson and other intriguing offensive players with expiring contracts.
  • Gary Gramling and Conor Orr (SI) NFL free agency 2022: Ranking the top 221 players.
  • Ari Meirov (PFF) 2022 NFL Free Agency: 10 players who could get more money than expected.
  • Sam Monson (PFF) Five teams that should spend big in 2022 NFL free agency. No Pats.
  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Eight franchise tags handed out this year.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Carson Wentz traded to Commanders: Jordan Love, Kirk Cousins among seven potential 2022 QB options for Colts.
  • Nora Princiotti (The Ringer) Let the Jimmy Garoppolo sweepstakes begin.
  • Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) Ranking most interesting NFL teams in free agency from Nos. 1-32. Patriots 12th.
  • Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL Draft top 50 prospect rankings: WRs and edge rushers dominate big board.
  • Team (TheDraftScout) 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Former NFL scout predicts the first round. Pats pick Utah LB Devin Lloyd at 21. “The ideal scheme fit for the Patriots as they move on from Kyle Van Noy. Lloyd has the length, quickness, toughness, and three-down ability the Patriots are sorely lacking. That entire defense looked old to end the season, so expect a lot of resources thrown that way.”
  • Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL Mock Draft 2022, 3-round edition. Pats pick Alabama WR Jameson Williams at 21.
  • Brad Spielberger (PFF) 2022 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. at 21.
  • Corey Seeley and Mello (TheDraftScout) 2022 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Alabama WR Jameson Williams at 21.
  • Buddy Andrade (E2GSports) Two-round post-Wilson trade mock draft. Pats pick Arkansas WR Treylon Burks at 21.

