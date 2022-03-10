Lions reportedly releasing former Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers after three seasons

Trey Flowers’ tenure with the Detroit Lions has come to a close after three seasons.

The former New England Patriots defensive end was informed Thursday that he will be released at the start of the 2022 league year, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Flowers had signed a five-year, $90 million contract in March 2019 that included $56 million in guarantees. The move reunited the two-time Super Bowl champion with general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia, who previously served as New England’s director of pro scouting and defensive coordinator, respectively.

Set to turn 29 in August, Flowers was scheduled to carry cap numbers north of $23 million both in 2022 and 2023. His departure will save the Lions organization, now overseen by general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell, $10 million going into free agency next week.

Consecutive stints on injured reserve due to forearm and knee issues limited Flowers to 29 appearances with the Lions. He recorded 97 tackles, 10.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over that span.

Last campaign, as a team captain and Ed Block Courage Award recipient, Flowers transitioned to outside linebacker in the Detroit’s 3-4 base defense. He saw 304 snaps across his seven starts.

The Lions hold the No. 2 overall pick in April’s NFL draft.

Flowers originally entered the league in the fourth round at pick No. 101 overall back in 2015. The Arkansas product would go on to amass 26.5 sacks with the Patriots, including postseason, to go with 203 tackles, five forced fumbles and a pair of recoveries.

A place on the franchise’s latest All-Decade depth chart followed next to Chandler Jones.