The NFL will officially flip its calendar to 2022 on March 16 at 4 p.m. ET, and in the process of doing so kick off this year’s free agency period. The New England Patriots, coming off a 10-7 season and return to the playoffs, are projected to be rather busy: they have a long and notable list of players headed for the open market, and also need to further build the roster around second-year quarterback Mac Jones

Expect quite a lot to be going on the next few days as reports will start to come in and the rumor mill begin to wok overtime. Things will heat up in particular after the so-called legal tampering window opens on Monday, March 15.

In order to not get lost, we our Patriots Free Agency Tracker is here to keep you up-to-date on all the latest developments, rumors and news. Welcome to free agency!

Patriots unrestricted free agents

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley: Profile | Status: TBD

RB Brandon Bolden: Profile | Status: TBD

OT Trent Brown: Profile | Status: TBD

LB Jamie Collins Sr.: Profile | Status: TBD

DT Carl Davis: Profile | Status: TBD

K Nick Folk: Profile | Status: TBD

TE Troy Fumagalli: Profile | Status: TBD

LB Dont’a Hightower: Profile | Status: TBD

QB Brian Hoyer: Profile | Status: TBD

CB J.C. Jackson: Profile | Status: TBD

OL Ted Karras: Profile | Status: TBD

LB Brandon King: Profile | Status: TBD

S Devin McCourty: Profile | Status: TBD

WR Matthew Slater: Profile | Status: TBD

RB James White: Profile | Status: TBD

Patriots restricted free agents

FB Jakob Johnson: Profile | Status: TBD

WR Jakobi Meyers: Profile | Status: TBD

WR Gunner Olszewski: Profile | Status: TBD

Patriots acquisitions

TBD

News and rumors tracker

March 11

RUMOR: Teams have reportedly shown interest in wide receiver N’Keal Harry. The former first-round draft pick has disappointed in his first three years in New England. | Further reading

March 10

NEWS: The Detroit Lions have released former Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers. After three seasons in Detroit, the door appears to be open for a reunion. | Further reading

March 9

RUMOR: The Patriots have done extensive work on multiple free agent wide receivers this offseason, including free agent-to-be Allen Robinson. | Further reading

March 8

NEWS: The Patriots decided not to use their franchise tag, meaning that all 15 of their unrestricted free agents are set to enter the open market on March 16. | Further reading

RUMOR: J.C. Jackson is reportedly looking for $20 million per year on a new contract. | Further reading

March 7

NEWS: New England has released Kyle Van Noy in a cost-cutting move. Parting ways with the veteran linebacker frees up $4.2 million in salary cap space. | Further reading

Patriots salary cap space

$10,205,945 (per Miguel Benzan)

To make sure to stay up to date, please also follow Pats Pulpit on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Twitch, and subscribe to the Pats Pulpit Podcasts.