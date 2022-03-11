The NFL will officially flip its calendar to 2022 on March 16 at 4 p.m. ET, and in the process of doing so kick off this year’s free agency period. The New England Patriots, coming off a 10-7 season and return to the playoffs, are projected to be rather busy: they have a long and notable list of players headed for the open market, and also need to further build the roster around second-year quarterback Mac Jones
Expect quite a lot to be going on the next few days as reports will start to come in and the rumor mill begin to wok overtime. Things will heat up in particular after the so-called legal tampering window opens on Monday, March 15.
In order to not get lost, we our Patriots Free Agency Tracker is here to keep you up-to-date on all the latest developments, rumors and news. Welcome to free agency!
Patriots unrestricted free agents
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley: Profile | Status: TBD
RB Brandon Bolden: Profile | Status: TBD
OT Trent Brown: Profile | Status: TBD
LB Jamie Collins Sr.: Profile | Status: TBD
DT Carl Davis: Profile | Status: TBD
K Nick Folk: Profile | Status: TBD
TE Troy Fumagalli: Profile | Status: TBD
LB Dont’a Hightower: Profile | Status: TBD
QB Brian Hoyer: Profile | Status: TBD
CB J.C. Jackson: Profile | Status: TBD
OL Ted Karras: Profile | Status: TBD
LB Brandon King: Profile | Status: TBD
S Devin McCourty: Profile | Status: TBD
WR Matthew Slater: Profile | Status: TBD
RB James White: Profile | Status: TBD
Patriots restricted free agents
FB Jakob Johnson: Profile | Status: TBD
WR Jakobi Meyers: Profile | Status: TBD
WR Gunner Olszewski: Profile | Status: TBD
Patriots acquisitions
TBD
News and rumors tracker
March 11
- RUMOR: Teams have reportedly shown interest in wide receiver N’Keal Harry. The former first-round draft pick has disappointed in his first three years in New England. | Further reading
March 10
- NEWS: The Detroit Lions have released former Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers. After three seasons in Detroit, the door appears to be open for a reunion. | Further reading
March 9
- RUMOR: The Patriots have done extensive work on multiple free agent wide receivers this offseason, including free agent-to-be Allen Robinson. | Further reading
March 8
- NEWS: The Patriots decided not to use their franchise tag, meaning that all 15 of their unrestricted free agents are set to enter the open market on March 16. | Further reading
- RUMOR: J.C. Jackson is reportedly looking for $20 million per year on a new contract. | Further reading
March 7
- NEWS: New England has released Kyle Van Noy in a cost-cutting move. Parting ways with the veteran linebacker frees up $4.2 million in salary cap space. | Further reading
Patriots salary cap space
$10,205,945 (per Miguel Benzan)
