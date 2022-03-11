New England Patriots links 3/11/22 - Patriots positions of need heading into free agency: CB, WR, LB

LOCAL LINKS
- Christopher Simoneau (FullPressCoverage) Patriots ugly finish just a blip on the rebuilding radar: After seven straight wins to move to 9-4, New England finished ugly, going 1-4 to finish the 2021 season.
- CBS Boston gives us an updated look at the three biggest areas of need for the Patriots this offseason: Linebacker, a top corner and a No. 1 receiver.
- Tom E. Curran assesses the state of New England’s defensive line.
- Tom E. Curran looks at whether a healthy James White still make sense for the Pats. /Yes.
- Zack Cox addresses his Friday Patriots Mailbag: Answering biggest questions ahead of NFL free agency.
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: Bobby Wagner to Patriots? What are the chances he lands in New England?
- Andrew Callahan’s Patriots free agency preview: Trey Flowers and 4 other pass rushers to target.
- Mark Daniels thumbnails 10 players he believes the Patriots should target in free agency.
- Zack Cox profiles six veteran linebackers New England could target in free agency.
- Khari Thompson suggests six bargain free agents the Patriots should kick tires on next week.
- CBS Boston notes the Patriots are among the many teams reportedly interested in veteran LB Bobby Wagner.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Welcome [Razor]back? - Patriots, Trey Flowers reunion seems like the right fit.
- Zack Cox considers whether Trey Flowers could become the latest in a long line of former Patriots to land back in New England after cashing in elsewhere.
- Dakota Randall wonders if Jamison Crowder could be the answer for the Patriots at slot receiver.
- Ricky Doyle notes PFF identified a “perfect” free agent target for each NFL team. Patriots: CB Charvarius Ward.
- Hal Bent (FullPressCoverage) Creating some N’Keal Harry trade options.
- Zack Cox notes N’Keal Harry has one year left on his rookie contract and reportedly is drawing trade interest.
- Adam London highlights Chandler Jones on what important lesson he learned from Bill Belichick very early in his Patriots tenure. /Excellent life lesson for everyone.
- Andy Hart says this offseason is apparently open season on questioning Bill Belichick’s Patriots from afar. /Been going on locally for years.
- Khari Thompson relays NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry who finds opposing teams viewed the Patriots’ offense as “easy to plan for” last season.
- Matt Vautour notes that with Kevin Garnett’s No. 5 headed to the TD Garden rafters, which Boston athletes deserve to have their numbers retired next?
- Nick O’Malley gives us his latest NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Should the Patriots replace J.C. Jackson or look for the next great LB?
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Patriots Mock Draft #3 with trades.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) AFC free agency needs: Bengals, Titans, Ravens among teams that must address offensive line. Patriots: CB, WR, LB.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) NFL Top 100 2022 free agents: J.C. Jackson highest-ranked player to avoid the tag.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) Panthers, Patriots, Dolphins headline nine NFL teams that need to make a splash this offseason.
- Conor Orr (SI) 12 NFL teams that will define free agency and the 2022 offseason.
- NFL Nation and Dan Graziano (ESPN) Simulating NFL free agency 2022: Predicting offers, deals and new landing spots for six top players on the open market.
- Eric Woodyard (ESPN) Source: Detroit Lions tell outside linebacker Trey Flowers he will be released next week.
- Dan Hanzus (NFL.com) 2022 NFL offseason: Best-case, worst-case scenarios for quarterbacks in limbo.
- Kevin Hanson (SI) 2022 NFL Mock Draft 2.0.
- Daniel Chavkin (SI) Troy Aikman claims Fox never made an offer before his departure for ESPN.
