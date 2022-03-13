Just six weeks after initially announcing his retirement from the NFL, its greatest ever quarterback has returned. Tom Brady took to social media on Sunday to let the world know he is making a comeback with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote in a statement. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.”

Brady had originally announced his retirement on Feb. 1, 22 years after entering the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick by the New England Patriots.

Brady’s short lived retirement was a confusing one to begin with. Prior to officially announcing that he would be stepping away on social media, his agent Don Yee pushed back on the initial reports by Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington. Following the official announcement, Brady didn’t seem to be totally sold on his decision.

One such case of Brady forecasting a return happened on Sunday, prior to his formal announcement. Brady posted a video to his Instagram story where soccer legend Christiano Ronaldo asks him if he was indeed retired and Brady’s face said it all.

Tom Brady has a video on his Instagram story of him talking to Cristiano Ronaldo:



Cristiano: “You’re finished, right?”



The face Brady makes in response.... pic.twitter.com/qJq7QSjSXP — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 13, 2022

With the Patriots, Brady built a dynasty while leading the organization to six Super Bowl wins. Already a Hall of Famer and regarded as the greatest quarterback to ever play the game, he left New England in 2020 to sign with the Buccaneers. Brady added another Super Bowl ring to his collection in his first year in Florida, leading the team back to the playoffs in 2021.

Despite still playing at an elite level even at age 44, Brady announced his retirement shortly after Tampa Bay’s playoff exit. His return prior to the opening of free agency helps Tampa Bay move forward with a quarterback set in place, which in turn will have a significant effect on how the team will look to operate this offseason.

Brady retired the owner of dozens of NFL records. Now, the three-time league MVP will likely keep adding to the list and his résumé as the greatest player the league has ever seen.