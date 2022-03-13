Breaking: Patriots legend Tom Brady coming out of retirement

After a 40 day retirement, Tom Brady has announced that he will be returning to football for a 23rd season.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Brady’s short lived retirement was a confusing one to begin with. Prior to officially announcing that he would be stepping away on social media, his agent Don Yee pushed back on the initial reports by Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington. Following the official announcement, Brady didn’t seem to be totally sold on his decision.

One such case of Brady forecasting a return happened on Sunday, prior to his formal announcement. Brady posted a video to his Instagram story where soccer legend Christiano Ronaldo asks him if he was indeed retired and Brady’s face said it all.

Tom Brady has a video on his Instagram story of him talking to Cristiano Ronaldo:



Cristiano: “You’re finished, right?”



The face Brady makes in response.... pic.twitter.com/qJq7QSjSXP — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 13, 2022

So, just one day prior to the NFL’s legal tampering window opening, Brady returns to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with his sights set on an eighth Super Bowl victory. His return prior to the opening of free agency helps Tampa move forward with a quarterback set in place, which in turn will have a significant effect on how the team will look to operate this offseason.

The three time league MVP will turn 45 in August and is coming off of one of the best statistical seasons of his NFL career. He threw for a career-high 5,316 yards along with 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, leading the Buccaneers to a 13–4 regular season record before falling eventual Super Bowl champion Rams at home in the divisional round of the playoffs.