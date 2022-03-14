Update 3/14/2022: Patriots reportedly re-sign backup quarterback Brian Hoyer to 2-year, $4 million contract

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New England Patriots and veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer agreed on a two-year contract at a total cost of $4 million. The deal also includes $3 million in guarantees, as was previously reported.

As confirmed by Brian Hoyer’s agency, JL Sports, the veteran quarterback signed a two-year contract to stay with the New England Patriots. Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports that the deal includes $3 million in guarantees.

One day after re-signing one veteran free agent-to-be — safety Devin McCourty — the New England Patriots have reportedly reached an agreement with two others. Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer will stay with the club, according to the Boston Globe’s Jim McBride. Offensive lineman James Ferentz was brought back as well.

No details of the contracts are available yet, but the expectation is that both will come in near the veteran’s minimum.

Hoyer, 36, originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agency in 2009. He was able to earn the Patriots’ backup quarterback spot behind Tom Brady in his first year in the league and spent three seasons in New England before his release in 2012. After bouncing around the NFL, Hoyer found his way back to the organization in 2017 and again in 2020, following a one-year stint in Indianapolis.

In 2021, Hoyer served as the primary backup behind rookie Mac Jones Jones. With the youngster starting all 18 games, however, his playing time was limited to mop-up duty: Hoyer saw action in five games — always late in the fourth period — and went 9-for-11 as a passer for 227 yards as well as a touchdown. His primary contribution to the team was his role as a mentor for the Patriots’ young starting quarterback.

All in all, the veteran has been in the NFL for 13 seasons and has spent time with eight different teams. He appeared in 75 regular season games and two playoff contests, and has 39 starts on his résumé — including one with the Patriots during the 2020 season.

As noted above, the Patriots have also re-signed offensive lineman James Ferentz.

Ferentz, 32, is coming off his eighth season in the NFL. Having spent the last five years in New England, bouncing between the practice squad and active roster on a regular basis, the Iowa product was not offered a futures contract after the conclusion of the 2021 season.

However, it appears the team will bring him back to serve as experienced depth behind thee interior offensive line facing some questions: while center David Andrews and right guard will stay put, left guard Ted Karras is an unrestricted free agent.

Ferentz is no starting-caliber player, but he offers experience as a backup: he has seen action in 50 games throughout his career, and started six contests for the Patriots — including two in 2021.