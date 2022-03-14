 clock menu more-arrow no yes
PATRIOTS FREE AGENCY TRACKER Re-signings: S Devin McCourty, QB Brian Hoyer, OL James Ferentz // RFA tenders: WR Jakobi Meyers

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 3/14/22 - Patriots are on to 2022 team building: Let the FA frenzy begin!

Daily news and links for Monday

By Marima
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins
Shaq Mason
Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: How the Broncos and Seahawks negotiated the Russell Wilson trade; Plus, Tom Brady is back, Aaron Rodgers stayed, a free agency preview and more.
  • Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: The week that shook the NFL World, and all the deals still to come (And, oh yeah, Tom Brady unretired).
  • Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) The complete guide to 2022 NFL free agency.
  • Wyatt Grindley (NFL TR) Patriots not expected to trade G Shaq Mason despite trade interest.
  • Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) Examining the NFL’s biggest movers and shakers (for better or worse) entering 2022 free agency.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL free agency rumors roundup: A look at some of the latest buzz around the league. Patriots like D.J. Chark.
  • Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) Why Tom Brady un-retired: Bucs will be fine and age-45 season may be his best yet, but this was no master plan
  • Albert Breer (SI) Good thing the Buccaneers left the light on for Tom Brady.
  • Conor Orr (SI) Tom Brady is heading back to Tampa Bay. But will he really finish his career there?
  • John Breech (CBS Sports) Tom Brady returns to NFL: Winners and losers after QB makes shocking decision to come out of retirement. Biggest loser: The guy who spent $518,000 on Tom Brady’s ‘final’ TD ball.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Lelands has no comment on whether the buyer of Tom Brady’s final touchdown pass football is stuck.
  • Andrew Marchand (NY Post) Joe Buck expected to leave Fox Sports for huge ESPN deal.
  • Trevor Sikkema (PFF) 2022 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Ohio State WR Chris Olave at 21. “Though his 40-time didn’t end up being the 4.26 seconds that his unofficial time showed, Olave put on a great display of athleticism in Indianapolis and solidified his deep threat ability. The Patriots desperately need a guy like Olave.”
  • Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL three-round mock draft. Pats pick Alabama WR Jameson Williams at 21.

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Albert Breer (SI) With no charges filed against Deshaun Watson, trade rumors for the QB will resurface.
  • Conduct Detrimental sports law podcast: The Deshaun Watson episode. Dan Lust is joined by resident DA Matt Tympanick to break down the grand jury hearing and civil depositions. Watson could still face federal charges, and more. Plus, what’s next for his future. (44 min.)

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...