New England Patriots links 3/14/22 - Patriots are on to 2022 team building: Let the FA frenzy begin!

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault’s Patriots 2022 Free Agency Primer: Here’s everything you need to know before the free agency frenzy begins on Monday.
- Mike Dussault and Erik Scalavino’s 2022 Free Agent Forecast: Full positional breakdown.
- Mike Dussault passes along a report that the Patriots are retaining QB Brian Hoyer and OL James Ferentz.
- Mike Dussault notes the Patriots are bringing back key veteran and leader of the secondary Devin McCourty on a one-year deal.
- Mike Dussault notes the Patriots will use a second-round RFA tender on WR Jakobi Meyers.
LOCAL LINKS
- Evan Lazar’s Free Agency Primer: Patriots pursuing upgrades at wide receiver heading into free agency.
- Tom E. Curran’s Patriots free agent primer: Who’ll get away for the Patriots, which players aren’t worth the money, and under-the-radar prospects who could end up playing critical roles.
- Chris Mason’s Patriots free agency primer: 20 names to watch as New England begins legal tampering period.
- Bernd Buchmasser (PatsPulpit) Explaining the legal tampering period and what it means for the Patriots.
- Alex Barth spotlights 10 biggest needs for the Patriots heading into free agency.
- Khari Thompson’s NFL free agent tracker: How will the Patriots reload for 2022?
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Culture first - Projecting the Patriots’ plans in free agency.
- Karen Guregian shares some ideas on what the Patriots should do and likely will do with their free agents.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Predicting the fate of the Patriots pending free agents.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Nick Folk decision no-brainer for Patriots.
- Andrew Callahan explains why the Patriots will succeed or fail in free agency based on these 3 things: 1. J.C. Jackson, 2. Day 2 activity, 3. Offensive additions/re-signings.
- Hal Bent (FullPressCoverage) Time for the roster redshirts to step up: Whether due to injury, needing to build up strength, getting up to speed of the NFL or whatever reason, these are some of the Patriots who are going to need to step up in 2022 and play well after not having done so in the prior years.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Report: NFL teams showing trade interest in Patriots guard Shaq Mason.
- Zack Cox notes the Patriots are reportedly showing interest in free agent LB Brennan Scarlett, who spent this season in Miami
- Phil Perry highlights the CBs on the market who would be the best fits for New England.
- Phil Perry looks at which receivers the Patriots could be calling when legal tampering begins.
- Hayden Bird notes WR Jarvis Landry is seen as ‘perfect’ for the Patriots’ offseason priorities.
- Mike Reiss reports that Devin McCourty, who has played an NFL-best 11,446 snaps, is returning to the Patriots for his 13th season.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) D-Mac is back: Patriots, S Devin McCourty agree on one-year, $9 Million deal.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Tender moments: What Jakobi Meyers, Jakob Johnson decisions mean for the Patriots.
- Zack Cox reports the Patriots will not place an RFA tender on impending restricted free agent Jakob Johnson.
- Zack Cox looks at what Brian Hoyer’s new deal means for Jarrett Stidham who has one year left on his rookie contract.
- Zack Cox highlights Trent Brown on what he’s looking for in free agency: Brown wants a place he can ‘call home for the next eight years.’
- Ian Glendon (FullPressCoverage) NFL Rumors: Allen Robinson, Patriots eye D.J. Chark, Saints quarterback.
- Zack Cox takes a look at a Braxton Berrios-Patriots reunion and why that move would and would not make sense.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Patriots 3-round mock draft: Defense rules day in latest projections. Pats pick Utah LB Devin Lloyd at 21.
- Bill Speros writes Tom Brady makes Father Time take the ‘L’.
- Michael Hurley says Tom Brady is just being rude to the history books. Here’s how Brady will be adding to his legacy in 2022.
- Andy Hart calls Tom Brady’s return the worst retirement of all time.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: How the Broncos and Seahawks negotiated the Russell Wilson trade; Plus, Tom Brady is back, Aaron Rodgers stayed, a free agency preview and more.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: The week that shook the NFL World, and all the deals still to come (And, oh yeah, Tom Brady unretired).
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) The complete guide to 2022 NFL free agency.
- Wyatt Grindley (NFL TR) Patriots not expected to trade G Shaq Mason despite trade interest.
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) Examining the NFL’s biggest movers and shakers (for better or worse) entering 2022 free agency.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL free agency rumors roundup: A look at some of the latest buzz around the league. Patriots like D.J. Chark.
- Jason La Canfora (CBS Sports) Why Tom Brady un-retired: Bucs will be fine and age-45 season may be his best yet, but this was no master plan
- Albert Breer (SI) Good thing the Buccaneers left the light on for Tom Brady.
- Conor Orr (SI) Tom Brady is heading back to Tampa Bay. But will he really finish his career there?
- John Breech (CBS Sports) Tom Brady returns to NFL: Winners and losers after QB makes shocking decision to come out of retirement. Biggest loser: The guy who spent $518,000 on Tom Brady’s ‘final’ TD ball.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Lelands has no comment on whether the buyer of Tom Brady’s final touchdown pass football is stuck.
- Andrew Marchand (NY Post) Joe Buck expected to leave Fox Sports for huge ESPN deal.
- Trevor Sikkema (PFF) 2022 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Ohio State WR Chris Olave at 21. “Though his 40-time didn’t end up being the 4.26 seconds that his unofficial time showed, Olave put on a great display of athleticism in Indianapolis and solidified his deep threat ability. The Patriots desperately need a guy like Olave.”
- Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL three-round mock draft. Pats pick Alabama WR Jameson Williams at 21.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Albert Breer (SI) With no charges filed against Deshaun Watson, trade rumors for the QB will resurface.
- Conduct Detrimental sports law podcast: The Deshaun Watson episode. Dan Lust is joined by resident DA Matt Tympanick to break down the grand jury hearing and civil depositions. Watson could still face federal charges, and more. Plus, what’s next for his future. (44 min.)
