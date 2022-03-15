2022 NFL free agency: Patriots retain kicker Nick Folk on reported two-year, $5 million deal

The New England Patriots’ field goals and extra points will remain at the right foot of Nick Folk.

New England has re-signed the veteran kicker to a two-year, $5 million contract that carries $2.19 million guaranteed, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday evening after the legal tampering period opened.

With incentives, the agreement stands with a max value of $5.6 million for Folk, an impending free agent who will turn 38 next November.

Folk went 36-of-39 on field goals, including 5-of-8 from 50-plus yards, and 42-of-47 on extra points with the Patriots during the 2021 regular season. AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors were earned in the process. He finished tied with Daniel Carlson of the Las Vegas Raiders as the NFL’s scoring leader.

A franchise record with 36 consecutive field goals would also be notched by Folk, whose last missed field goal inside of 50 yards came in Week 1 of the previous campaign.

The Arizona product originally joined New England in October 2019 and has since appeared in 40 games for the organization. He started September on the practice squad and served as a standard elevation for consecutive contests before officially returning to the 53-man roster.

Selected in the sixth round of the 2007 NFL draft at No. 178 overall, Folk made the Pro Bowl as a Dallas Cowboys rookie. He has also been a member of the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the former Alliance of American Football League’s Arizona Hotshots.

The Patriots signed fellow kicker Quinn Nordin, an undrafted arrival out of Michigan who spent his rookie year between injured reserve and the practice squad, to a futures contract in January.

The new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.