New England Patriots links 3/15/22 - Day traders: Pats, Browns swap LBs Wino for Wilson

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2022 Free Agent Tracker.
- Patriots sign OL James Ferentz.
- Mike Dussault passes along the report the Patriots swapped linebackers with the Browns.
- Mike Dussault says kicker Nick Folk is returning to the Pats on a two-year deal.
- Mike Dussault notes the Patriots are bringing back Matthew Slater, lose Ted Karras to Bengals.
LOCAL LINKS
- Zack Cox talks about the report that the Patriots traded Chase Winovich to the Browns for LB Mack Wilson.
- Andrew Callahan notes the Patriots have started Day 2 of free agency with a trade, agreeing to ship OLB Chase Winovich to Cleveland for ILB Mack Wilson. Both players are in the final years of their respective contracts.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Upside for both sides? What the Winovich - Wilson trade means for the Patriots.
- Andrew Callahan suggests the top 10 Patriots targets for Day 2 of NFL free agency.
- Karen Guregian considers whether the Patriots’ slow free agency start is a cause for concern.
- Mike Reiss breaks down every 2022 Patriots free-agent signing, and how each will impact the upcoming season.
- Mike D’Abate (PatriotMaven) Patriots takeaways from opening day of free agency 2022: The Patriots retain the services of five key veterans, but bid farewell to two key contributors from 2021.
- Zack Cox gives us five takeaways from the Patriots’ opening day of NFL free agency: 1. This wasn’t a repeat of 2021.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) 6 Patriots takeaways after the NFL’s initial flurry of signings. 1. C Jackson says goodbye to the Patriots and hello to $82.5 million. The Patriots’ future is far less certain.
- Sean T. McGuire picks the early winners and losers of the first day of the legal tampering period. Patriots: losers.
- Evan Lazar looks at what’s next for the Pats defense with J.C. Jackson heading to the Chargers.
- Zack Cox says that with with J.C. Jackson gone, New England’s defense needs a new No. 1 cornerback.
- Tim Crowley highlights Patriots’ Matthew Judon playing the role of recruiter for NFL free agents.
- Sean T. McGuire doesn’t think the Patriots were ever close to re-signing J.C. Jackson.
- Mike Kadlick says the Patriots are the betting favorites to land Jadeveon Clowney in free agency.
- CBS Boston notes the Patriots reportedly are showing interest in free agent WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
- CBS Boston notes D.J. Chark, reportedly a Patriots target, agrees to deal with Detroit. /Eh.
- Chad Finn finds the only surprise in Tom Brady’s announcement is that he’s staying with the Bucs.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike & Murph discuss the Pats strategy on Day One of Free Agency; more. (37 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: Why the Steelers selected Mitchell Trubisky as Big Ben’s successor; Plus, why the Jaguars and Chargers feel comfortable about their free agent expenditures, the Bengals’ and Bills’ big men commitments and more.
- Jake Trotter (ESPN) Cleveland Browns trade LB Mack Wilson to New England Patriots for OLB Chase Winovich.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Inside the J.C. Jackson deal.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Nick Folk re-signing with Patriots. /Good move.
- Nora Princiotti (The Ringer) Tom Brady was never cut out for retired life: Obsessives abhor idle time. And few obsessions can compare to Brady’s relationship with football.
- Jacob Camenker (Sporting News) Oldest NFL players in 2022: Where Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Andrew Whitworth rank among NFL veterans.
- Chris Cwik (Yahoo! Sports) Steelers reportedly sign Mitchell Trubisky to be Ben Roethlisberger’s replacement.
- Ryan Cuneo (FullPressCoverage) 2022 NFL Mock Draft 1.0. Pats pick Florida CB Kaiir Elam.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Westgate SuperBook calls for investigation of inside information regarding Tom Brady un-retirement.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Brian Flores: Forced arbitration allows systemic discrimination to continue.
