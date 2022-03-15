2022 NFL free agency: Patriots keep running back James White on reported two-year, $5 million pact

James White will be staying in the New England Patriots’ backfield.

New England has agreed to terms with the franchise All-Decade selection on a two-year, $5 million contract that includes $500,000 guaranteed, according to a report Tuesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

The Patriots reacted to the move on Twitter.

White, 30, saw his 2021 campaign end on injured reserve after suffering a hip subluxation in late September. Prior to then, the team captain had handled 12 catches for 94 yards and 10 carries for 38 yards as well as a touchdown.

Last March, the Patriots signed White to a fully guaranteed one-year, $2.46 million deal that aligned with the four-year qualifying contract benefit. His cap charge checked in just north of $1.21 million as a result.

White originally arrived in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft out of Wisconsin. Between his regular seasons and postseasons, the three-time Super Bowl champion has appeared in 107 games for the organization and amassed 5,208 yards from scrimmage to go with 44 touchdowns.

With White’s return, New England’s running back depth chart currently stands with Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, J.J. Taylor and futures signing Devine Ozigbo under contract for 2022 alongside him.

Four-down veteran Brandon Bolden, who stepped into White’s passing role last fall, is also an impending free agent.

The new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.