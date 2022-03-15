The New England Patriots’ are moving on from their long-time starting right guard: in what can be seen as a surprising move they are trading Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New England will get a fifth-round draft pick in return, according to NBC Sports’ Phil Perry.

Mason, 29, originally arrived in New England as a fourth-round selection in the 2015 draft. After moving between the left and the right guard positions as a rookie, the Georgia Tech product settled into the starting gig on the right side of the line in 2016 — a role he held ever since.

One of the better interior offensive linemen in football and the longest-tenured member of the Patriots’ O-line, Mason appeared in 103 regular season games and 13 playoff contests for the organization. Along the way, he helped the team win two Super Bowls and earned himself a sizable contract extension: in 2018, he put his signature under a five-year, $50 million deal that would have kept him in New England through 2023.

However, Mason is now off to the Buccaneers — joining forces with ex-Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. The trade gives the Patriots some additional draft capital this year, and frees up roughly $6 million in cap space. According to Miguel Benzan, the team is now $13 million under the cap.